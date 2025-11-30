Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s ‘Drive for Five’ still on after semi-final victory

Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) 1-11

Comeragh Rangers (Waterford) 0-3

KILKERRIN-CLONBERNE’S ‘Drive for Five’ is still on, after an 11-point win over Comeragh Rangers booked their place in the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Championship final in two weeks.

There were just two points between the sides at half-time, but the four-in-a-row All-Ireland champions showed their class in the second half as they pulled away in front of a home crowd.

Olivia Divilly was top scorer for the Galway club with 0-5, but it was Eva Noone who was the star of the show in the second half, kicking four excellent points off her left foot.

After a low-scoring first half, it was Noone who got her side up and running within a minute of the restart, and a brace of points from Divilly stretched Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s lead heading into the final 20 minutes.

Three points in a row from Noone between the 42nd and 48th minutes made it 1-7 to 0-3, and Kilkerrin-Clonberne powered home with Hannah Noone, Olivia Divilly (2), and Nicola Ward all finding the target.

The champions struggled in the first half to break down Comeragh’s well-organised defensive setup up and it took until the 13th minute for the game’s first score to come, Olivia Divilly knocking over a close-range free.

Advertisement

Comeragh, who looked to attack quickly when they turned over possession, had a great opportunity to score midway through the half when All-Star Emma Murray broke through, but her effort was well-saved by goalkeeper Lisa Murphy. The Waterford side didn’t come away empty-handed from the move, with Mairéad Power kicking the rebound over the bar to level matters.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne continued to probe in the minutes that followed, and they finally found the gap they were searching for in the 24th minute. A turnover in midfield saw the home side attack before Comeragh could set their defence, and Olivia Divilly’s handpass over the top found Aisling Madden, and the midfielder crashed the ball to the roof of the net.

A fantastic point from Comeragh’s Clodagh Power made it 1-1 to 0-2 at the break, but the Munster champions’ defensive effort took its toll in the second half as they managed just a single score through Katie Murray in the final 30 minutes.

Scorers – Kilkerrin-Clonberne: O Divilliy 0-5 (3f); E Noone 0-4; A Madden 1-0; H Noone, N Ward 0-1 each.

Comeragh-Rangers: M Power 0-1, C Power 0-1, K Murray 0-1.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne: L Murphy; L Finnegan, S Gormally, K Mee; C Costello, N Ward, N Divilly; S Divilly, A Madden; O Divilly, L Ward, H Noone; E Noone, C Miskell, L Noone. Subs: C Boyle for Miskell (48), E Hynes for L Noone (58), Á Shaughnessy for Costello (58) Aoibhinn Madden for Finnegan (64), L Pettit for Mee (66).

Comeragh Rangers: A Norris; O Kennedy, T Kelly, K Broxson; S Dunphy, K Hahessy, C Murray; E Murray, K Corbett Barry; C Power, M Power, K Murray; A Power, E Power, A Connolly. Subs: S Connolly for A Connolly (43), N Dunphy for Broxson (50), G Power for C Power (50), E Bolger for Hahessy (55), E Power for Kennedy (59).

Referee: Maggie Farrelly.