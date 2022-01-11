Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin teen Killian Phillips joins Crystal Palace from Drogheda United

Midfielder signs a two-year deal after Drogheda and Palace agree an undisclosed fee.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 11 Jan 2022, 2:50 PM
Image: Crystal Palace FC
DROGHEDA UNITED’S TEENAGE star Killian Phillips has sealed a Premier League transfer to Crystal Palace.

The 19-year-old Dubliner signed a two-year deal, subject to clearance, after Drogheda and Palace agreed on an undisclosed fee for the move.

Phillips made his senior League of Ireland debut last April and went on to make 31 appearances for Drogs, scoring twice.

The midfielder will join Palace’s U23 team, managed by Paddy McCarthy.

“I’m delighted to be here,” he told the club’s official website. “I’m proud to be a Crystal Palace player.

“Paddy was talking to me about signing for different clubs. He said to me it’s like buying a home: when you walk into the right home you know it’s the right place, and that’s kind of how I felt at Crystal Palace the first day I walked in.”

A delighted McCarthy said that Phillips “fits the profile of young, hungry players we want at our club”.

“We believe Killian has great potential to develop and all the attributes to have a career in the game.

“He will definitely add to the group both on and off the pitch with his experience of first-team football and I’m sure he will benefit from working with a fantastic group of young, hungry players in a top-class environment.”

Drogs manager Kevin Doherty said that Phillips is “an exceptional talent and is proof that Drogheda United is a club that nurtures and develops young players to meet their potential”.

Meanwhile, Ireland underage international goalkeeper Harry Halwax has joined Queen’s Park Rangers until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old Dubliner, who has represented Ireland at U18 level, was released by Derby County last summer and now joins QPR’s U23 squad.

