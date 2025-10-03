Kilmacud Crokes edge St Sylvester's again to win fourth Dublin senior title in a row

Kilmacud Crokes 1-11

St Sylvester’s 0-12

KILMACUD CROKES HAVE been crowned Dublin senior ladies football champions for the fourth successive season.

The 2024 All-Ireland finalists beat St Sylvester’s by two points in a thrilling encounter at Parnell Park, which was a repeat of last year’s final.

Michelle Davoren’s first-half goal was crucial on an eventful night for the Kilmacud sharpshooter. She scored 1-3 before being sin-binned in the 50th minute, but the defending champions held on through a dramatic endgame.

Captain Éabha Rutledge scored four points from play in a Player of the Match performance before lifting the Michael Murphy Perpetual Cup.

Recent Dublin All-Ireland winner and Footballer of the Year nominee Kate Sullivan led the scoring charge for St Sylvester’s with 0-8 (5 frees) but their wait for a first Dublin senior title goes on after a second successive final defeat.

Davoren’s 20th minute goal put Kimacud 1-3 to 0-2 ahead, and they led 1-4 to 0-6 at half time.

Last year’s decider finished 1-7 to 1-6, and this was another tight, tense affair.

St Sylvesters' Nicole Owens comes up against Laura Kane of kilmacud Crokes. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Davoren was yellow-carded for a high challenge on Danielle Lawless in the 50th minute, the score 1-8 to 0-8 at that juncture.

Syls’ fought back with the player advantage but Kilmacud did enough to hold on, with Sullivan blazing over at the very death.

Aoife Kane and the injured Lauren Magee are the 2025 Dublin All-Ireland winners on the Crokes’ panel, while Cork’s Niamh Cotter, Galway duo Aibhe Davoren and Dearbhla Gower, and Niamh Carr of Donegal were the other inter-county stars playing their parts.

Nicole Owens joined Sullivan as this year’s All-Ireland champions on the Syls’ side, while Sinéad Aherne and Niamh McEvoy were other Dublin greats in action.

Comeragh Rangers 4-11

Ballymacarbry 0-7

Comeragh Rangers have won back to back Waterford senior ladies football championship crowns after again slaying Ballymacarbry.

The Rathgormack outfit ended Ballymac’s bid for 43 in a row last year as they won their first title, and they successfully defended it tonight at Fraher Field.

Comeragh led 1-8 to 0-4 at half time after Clodagh Power’s goal, and Waterford star sisters Katie and Emma Murray, and Kaci Brazil, raised further green flags in the second period.