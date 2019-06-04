This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
‘I have a long-term contract at Liverpool’: Klopp shuts down Bayern rumours

Bayern’s honorary president Franz Beckenbauer is on the record as a big admirer of Klopp’s.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 9:36 AM
22 minutes ago 791 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4666676
Klopp: happy at Anfield.
Image: Barrington Coombs
Klopp: happy at Anfield.
Klopp: happy at Anfield.
Image: Barrington Coombs

JURGEN KLOPP HAS shut down any suggestion that he could leave Liverpool to take the reins at Bayern Munich, with the German pointing out that he has “a long-term contract” at Anfield.

Speculation regarding a possible return to his homeland has surfaced on the back of a Champions League triumph with the Reds.

A 2-0 win over Tottenham has seen Klopp’s stock rise once more, with the 51-year-old cementing a standing among the very best tactical minds in the business.

Clubs around the world would happily buy into that skillset, with Bayern legend Franz Beckenbauer admitting that he would love to see a familiar face back in the Bundesliga.

Klopp is, however, fully committed to a role in England, amid reports that he could be in line for a lucrative extension to his current terms on Merseyside.

Responding to Beckenbauer’s comments and links to Bayern, Klopp told Bild: “I like Franz, and he likes me, but I have a long-term contract at Liverpool.

“If Franz says something like that, I much prefer that to him saying and thinking that I cannot do anything, but both Bayern and Borussia Dortmund have very good coaches.

“What could be in five years’ time or beyond that, I do not know. Maybe there will be other coaches that qualify for the roles.”

Beckenbauer, who spent 13 years of his legendary playing career with Bayern, had told Bild of Klopp: “I wish for nothing more than that one day he will come to Bayern.

“For me he is one of the world’s best coaches.

“What he started in Dortmund, he has refined with Liverpool.”

He added on the possible attraction of returning to German football from the Premier League: “I believe that a job in England robs you of your strength.

“You have even more responsibility as a so-called manager at a Premier League club than a coach in the Bundesliga.

“Through two cup competitions and the larger league, the number of games is much higher than ours.”

For now, Bayern will remain under the guidance of Niko Kovac – who delivered a domestic double in 2018-19 – and Klopp will continue to chase down more major honours with Liverpool.

