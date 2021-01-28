BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 28 January 2021
Jurgen Klopp: 'We still can beat the best in the world'

The reigning champions have scored just one goal in their last five league games ahead of tonight’s trip to Jose Mourinho’s Spurs.

By Press Association Thursday 28 Jan 2021, 8:51 AM
JURGEN KLOPP INSISTS he has not looked beyond tonight’s fixture at Tottenham as his Liverpool side face a potentially decisive run of games in their Premier League title defence.

The Reds are without a league win since thrashing Crystal Palace 7-0 on 19 December, taking only three points from five games since.

And with games against high-flying West Ham, Manchester City and Leicester looming, Klopp’s side must quickly rediscover their best form.

“We never thought about the game after the next game,” he said. “We play Tottenham, nothing else. It is tough enough but it is only Tottenham.

“In the best times, we said it and it was the truth, we go game by game. Do you think it is impossible to go there and get something? No.”

The last time Liverpool and Tottenham met six weeks ago they were first and second in the league, but both have since dropped out of the top four.

Klopp’s side have dropped points against West Brom, Southampton, Newcastle, Manchester United and Burnley in recent weeks, failing to score a league goal in their last four games.

But Klopp has faith they can get back to the levels that saw them sweep to the title with 99 points last term.

“We want to be the team nobody wants to play against,” he said. “We have the chance to be that team tomorrow night and on Sunday and again on Wednesday and again and again. It’s what we want.

“People told us we were the best team in the world. We weren’t but that’s not a problem. We could beat the best team in the world and we still can but we want to prove that on the pitch and we will.

“We are on fire to strike back, and the more negative things that are thought about us and said about us, the more we want it.”

