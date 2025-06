Which of these swimmers was this week crowned European U23 champion? Ellie McCartney Ellen Walshe

Mona McSharry Daniel Wiffen

Which Saudi Arabian club has Cristiano Ronaldo just signed a new two-year contract with? Al-Ittihad Al-Ahli

Al Nassr Al-Hilal

How many Leinster players have been handed Lions debuts by head coach Andy Farrell for Saturday's warm-up match against the Western Force in Perth? 3 4

5 6

Who opened the scoring as Bohemians beat Shamrock Rovers on Monday? Dayle Rooney James Clarke

Dawson Devoy Adam McDonnell

USA beat Ireland 4-0 earlier today. Where did the game take place? Texas Missouri

Ohio Colorado

Who won in Elite Men’s category at the Time-Trial National Championship this week? George Peden Ryan Mullen

Rory Townsend Darren Rafferty

Who triumphed at the Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday? Auston Kim Chanettee Wannasaen

Leona Maguire Minjee Lee

Which player scored 1-7 in the Down-Galway clash last weekend? Shane Walsh Odhran Murdoch

Robert Finnerty John McGeogh

Florian Wirtz's move to Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen could break the British transfer record if add-ons are activated. Which player currently holds the record? Virgil van Dijk Alisson Becker

Moises Caicedo Enzo Fernández