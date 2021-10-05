Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 6 October 2021
Advertisement

Koepka and DeChambeau to meet in head-to-head showdown next month

The American rivals and recent Ryder Cup team-mates will square off in the latest instalment of ‘The Match’ in Las Vegas on 26 November.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 5 Oct 2021, 10:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,706 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5566344

GOLF NEMESES AND recent Ryder Cup team-mates Brooks Koepka and Byson DeChambeau will meet in a head-to-head showdown next month in the latest instalment of the Sports Emmy-nominated golf live-event series The Match.

Turner Sport will televise the 12-hole match-play event in the States, with no broadcast details yet confirmed for Ireland.

The until-recently feuding duo were filmed embracing on a couple of occasions following the USA’s Ryder Cup trouncing of Europe — once to the hearty cheers of their fellow team-mates — but they will reignite their rivalry at Wynn Golf Course, Las Vegas, the day after Thanksgiving in the States (Friday 26 November).

As has been the case in previous Match broadcasts, live coverage of their encounter will see both players wearing open mics throughout the competition which will enable them to communicate directly with their opponent and with the broadcast commentators.

Current world number seven DeChambeau won when he first competed in The Match, pairing with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in July as they topped Phil Mickelson and Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady in a charity-focused instalment of the series.

Four-time Major winner Koepka is yet to appear as a competitor but donated via his foundation $100,000 to Covid-19 relief efforts during another charity Match in May 2020 — after vowing to do so if Brady, then playing alongside Mickelson against Tiger Woods and two-time Super Bowl winner Peyton Manning, could make a par on the front nine (Brady, despite his struggles, holed out for birdie on seven).

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

It has not been confirmed if there will be an altruistic slant to Koepka v DeChambeau, although the series so far has raised nearly $30 million in support of various American charities and initiatives and has generated nearly 10 million meal donations through Feeding America and other organisations.

Three of the four instalments so far have been charity-focused. Mickelson and Woods vowed to donate a portion of the winner-takes-all $9m purse (won by Mickelson) ahead of their original showdown in 2018, with both players playing in subsequent fundraising versions of The Match.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie