Kopek Des Bordes to miss Dublin Racing Festival and head straight to Cheltenham

KOPEK DES BORDES will head straight to the Cheltenham Festival after Willie Mullins decided against a run in Saturday’s Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival.

The Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner was due to clash with Gordon Elliott’s Romeo Coolio in what would have been one of the highlights of the day one action at Leopardstown, especially after Kopek Des Bordes missed an intended outing over the Christmas period with a small setback.

However, his name was missing from the small field of three declared on Thursday morning, with the Closutton team switching their focus to Prestbury Park in March.

Owner Charles McCarthy said: “Willie rang me this morning and said he won’t run. He’s working well and everything is positive but he’s just not happy to take on these horses at the moment. He just needs a little more time and that’s what he doesn’t have before Saturday.

“I asked him what was plan B and he said we’re going straight to Cheltenham. I never challenge Willie and I respect his calls, I’d rather have a horse than not a horse.

“I’m brokenhearted he won’t run on Saturday like everyone else but we have to put the horse first.”

Kopek Des Bordes has been eased to 4-1 with some bookmakers for the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival.

However, McCarthy confirmed that would be the most likely destination for his popular six-year-old where he could face a mouthwatering clash with Nicky Henderson’s current race favourite Lulamba.

He added: “We’re aiming for the Arkle and at the moment that’s where we are thinking. Willie has his eyes firmly set on Cheltenham and didn’t want to jeopardise the horse this weekend, so the Arkle is what we’re gunning for.”