Top Cheltenham hopeful Kopek Des Bordes will miss festive run at Leopardstown

KOPEK DES BORDES, who is vying for favouritism for the Arkle at Cheltenham in March, will miss an outing at Leopardstown over Christmas after meeting with a “small hiccup” in his preparation.

The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old was a brilliant winner of the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at last season’s Festival and made the perfect start over fences at Navan last month.

Willie rang me today,” owner Charlie McCarthy said on Wednesday. “I knew he’d had a floating chip in his knee for some time and Willie got it removed and we thought he would be fine for Christmas, but he just needs an extra week.

“Willie has said the horse is perfect, but he just felt he wouldn’t have had the proper preparation for Christmas and because of how good a horse he is and how Willie felt, we’re classing it as a minor setback and there is nothing seriously wrong.

“We’re quite happy and the horse is in perfect health. It is just his preparation would just not be up to the standard Willie wanted.”

Kopek Des Bordes now appears set to make a delayed Leopardstown appearance in the Irish Arkle at the Dublin Racing Festival in early February.

However, a run at Naas to bank further experience in January is also a possibility, with McCarthy adding: “I’m happy with the situation and the boys are happy and he will definitely run at the Dublin Racing Festival, and he could have one more run before then.

“The DRF would be the plan, but there is also a Grade Two at Naas and Willie will make those decisions.

“He’s filled my heart with joy and we just want to make punters and supporters know there is nothing major, it is just he needs an extra week. We want everyone who loves and follows horse racing to know he is in perfect order, it’s just a small hiccup.”