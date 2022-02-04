Celtic ‘addressing’ comments made by Kris Boyd on Callum McGregor

CELTIC SAY THEY are ‘addressing’ comments made by former Rangers striker Kris Boyd on Callum McGregor.

Celtic captain McGregor played in the Hoops’ 3-0 win over Rangers at Parkhead on Wednesday night with a protective mask due to a facial injury sustained in a Scottish Cup tie against Alloa on January 22.

Writing in his column in The Scottish Sun, former Rangers striker Boyd said: “Callum McGregor played with a fractured cheekbone. The fact he managed to get through the 90 minutes without anyone testing out that face mask is another story, but his commitment to the team was tremendous.”

Celtic released a statement on their official Twitter account which read: “With regards to comments made by former professional footballer Kris Boyd concerning Callum McGregor’s injury, we can confirm that the matter is currently being addressed by the club.”

