Maguire and Meadow make encouraging starts in Cincinnati

LEONA MAGUIRE AND Stephanie Meadow both made encouraging starts at the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati.

Maguire is six shots off the lead after carding a two-under 70 to stay in the hunt behind current leader Xiyu Lin of China who is on eight-under through 15 holes at time of publication.

Advertisement

The Cavan native picked up six birdies in all during her opening round, four of which came consecutively between the 13th and 16th holes. A bogey on the eighth and a double-bogey on the 12th were the only faults in her opening round.

Meadow is one shot further back after a similarly solid round. She collected four birdies and three bogeys on the way to a one-under 71.

Follow the live leaderboard here…

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!