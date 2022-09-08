Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 8 September 2022
Maguire and Meadow make encouraging starts in Cincinnati

The pair are well in the hunt after the opening round of the Kroger Queen City Championship.

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Sep 2022, 11:02 PM
https://the42.ie/5861743
Image: Brian Dempsey
Image: Brian Dempsey

LEONA MAGUIRE AND Stephanie Meadow both made encouraging starts at the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati.

Maguire is six shots off the lead after carding a two-under 70 to stay in the hunt behind current leader Xiyu Lin of China who is on eight-under through 15 holes at time of publication.

The Cavan native picked up six birdies in all during her opening round, four of which came consecutively between the 13th and 16th holes. A bogey on the eighth and a double-bogey on the 12th were the only faults in her opening round.

Meadow is one shot further back after a similarly solid round. She collected four birdies and three bogeys on the way to a one-under 71.

Follow the live leaderboard here…

