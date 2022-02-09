Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 9 February 2022
Advertisement

Kurt Zouma fined 'maximum amount possible' for mistreating pet cat

RSPCA have also taken two cats belonging to Zouma into care.

By AFP Wednesday 9 Feb 2022, 3:02 PM
1 hour ago 8,665 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/5678315
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WEST HAM DEFENDER Kurt Zouma has been fined the “maximum amount possible” for mistreating his pet cat, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

“West Ham United can confirm that Kurt Zouma has been fined the maximum amount possible following his actions in the video that circulated,” the club said in a statement.

“The player has immediately accepted the fine and has requested that it is donated to animal welfare charities.”

It came as animal welfare charity the RSPCA had taken two cats belonging to Zouma into care.

The France international, who played against Watford in the Premier League on Tuesday, has been widely condemned after a video emerged of him dropping, kicking and slapping the animal.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie