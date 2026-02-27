'Be ruthless': Ireland striker Kyra Carusa eyes goals against big hitters

CLUB SITUATIONS ARE generally parked as international duty calls, but Kyra Carusa’s requires some clarity.

The Ireland striker re-signed for Denmark’s HB Køge in January, but when the Ireland squad was named last week she was listed as ‘on loan at Kansas City Current’.

Carusa, who departed San Diego Wave in December, had joined the NWSL club for preseason as a non-rostered training player, but a loan deal was never announced.

Ireland boss Carla Ward couldn’t shed much light on it last week, but Carusa confirmed that she is on loan at Køge’s sister club for the start of the American season and through the summer for now.

“When the opportunity presented itself, I felt it was one I couldn’t pass up on. They’re the shield winners, with a brand-new performance facility. They’re a fully women’s owned club,” said Carusa, with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick, a founding co-owner.

The 30-year-old left hometown club San Diego at the end of her contract, having fallen down the pecking order under former Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall. Her confidence took a hit amidst limited minutes, but Carusa’s international form remained strong.

She has been Ireland’s first-choice striker in recent years, with 12 goals in 41 caps – but none of those came in League A. Ireland are back in the top flight as they open their 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign against France at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday, before a trip to Utrecht to face Netherlands four days later.

With fewer chances on offer against the big hitters, Carusa knows how important it is to be at her clinical best this window.

“You need quality in front of goal. Creating the opportunity is one thing, but finishing is a whole other thing. There’s a massive separation from League A teams and the rest of the world. For us, that is a huge piece of it. We want to make sure that we are ready to show up. Defensively, that effort and that mentality is always going to be there as a team, but that ability to get into position to put the ball away is the biggest challenge for us.

“The ability to be physical and bring people into the game, create the opportunity and be ruthless, we as a collective need to bring that. It reminds you that in any position you can be the one creating the opportunity or taking it. Knowing you have the ability to both is important. That will be needed in League A.”

Ireland’s last appearance in the top tier saw them finish bottom in a group with France, England and Netherlands. Under Eileen Gleeson at the time, they failed to score until their fifth game against the Lionesses, while their first win arrived in their last group fixture against Les Bleues at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The hope is that previous experience will stand to them.

“Growth and success is never linear,” Carusa added. “Over those two years, you can see growth. It really isn’t linear from campaign to campaign. The ultimate is that you’re moving in progression. I’d say we’re there now. We’re wiser.

“We’ve been in these rooms a bit more and we know what it takes to stay in the rooms.

“There are opportunities and instances you wish you could take back from the last campaign that we have the opportunity to do now. We’re not going to squander that opportunity.”