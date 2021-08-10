Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland's US-born striker 'honoured and humbled' to captain Danish top-flight side

Kyra Carusa plays her club football with HB Køge.

Kyra Carusa facing Belgium in her first Ireland start earlier this year.
Image: David Catry
Kyra Carusa facing Belgium in her first Ireland start earlier this year.
Kyra Carusa facing Belgium in her first Ireland start earlier this year.
Image: David Catry

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL KYRA Carusa has been made captain of HB Køge for the season ahead.

The American-born striker was last season’s top-scorer in the Danish top-flight, netting a total of 18 goals as her side were crowned champions.

Carusa made her international debut as a substitute under the watchful eye of Vera Pauw in a 3-0 win over Montenegro in February 2020, after Fifa clearance came through as she qualified to represent the Girls in Green through her maternal grandparents from Cork and Laois.

She earned her first start against Belgium in an international friendly earlier this year.

The 25-year-old is delighted to skipper her club.

“I am honoured and humbled that the coaching staff and the team have chosen me as captain,” Carusa told the HB Køge website.

“I’m very excited about it and do not believe that it, in any way, affects my game or my role on the team. I’m honoured by that, of course, but the title shouldn’t change how I play and am on the field. Because it’s my game and the way I am that got me here.

“As a captain, I’m a player who brings a lot of energy, I’m vocal and I expect a lot from myself and my team-mates. I know that we can always improve, so I expect everyone to do their best and strive to improve every day. I want to be the leader who makes sure everyone strives for it. I think that’s important.”

Having opened their Elitedivisionen season with a 3-1 win over Thisted FC last weekend — Carusa scored one and made two assists — HB Køge face Brøndby IF at Capelli Sport Stadion tomorrow evening.

“It was a great feeling to run into the stadium with the captain’s armband, and I look forward to doing it again,” Carusa added.

“In addition, my goal is to become a top scorer again, that’s what I work for every day. But in the end, it’s about taking one match at a time, and then just focusing on it.

“Myself and rest of the team are looking forward to the match tomorrow. It’s not so long ago that we last met, so it’s going to be exciting. We look forward to seeing what they come up with.

“We have great faith in it in the squad, so we look forward to the match, but also know that it will be difficult. I hope to see many of our fans in the stadium for a great match against a good opponent.”

