Friday 21 June, 2019
Nick Kyrgios slapped with a fine following angry outburst at Irish umpire

The controversial Aussie was punished for two separate incidents, including a rant at Irishman Fergus Murphy.

By AFP Friday 21 Jun 2019, 6:53 PM
1 hour ago 1,553 Views 6 Comments
Nick Kyrgios remonstrates with umpire Fergus Murphy.
Image: Steven Paston
Nick Kyrgios remonstrates with umpire Fergus Murphy.
Image: Steven Paston

FIERY AUSTRALIAN NICK Kyrgios was fined almost $17,500 (approximately €15,000) today for his controversial behaviour over two rounds at the Queen’s Club tournament.

The 24-year-old, who last month was disqualified from the Italian Open for throwing a chair across court, accused a line-judge of “match-rigging” during his first-round match with Roberto Carballes Baena over what he thought was a poor line call.

He threatened to walk off court before resuming and winning the match, although not before making fun of umpire Fergus Murphy’s hat and seemingly losing interest in his match by peering over the fence to watch another.

Kyrgios had not calmed down by the time he confronted Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime later on Thursday. His racket went flying over the stand of the court after the 18-year-old broke him to win the third set 7-5 and the match.

The ATP supervisor ruled Kyrgios should be fined $7,500 for two separate counts of unsportsmanlike behaviour in the first-round match and $10,000 for his behaviour in the Auger-Aliassime clash.

Kyrgios also lashed out at a press conference, accusing the ATP of double standards with no punishment for officials who make bad calls.

