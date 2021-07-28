'Kyrian is a top player' - St Pat's announce loan signing of Malta international

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have announced the loan signing of “top player” and Malta attacker, Kyrian Nwoko, from Valletta.

The 24-year-old, who has scored three goals in his 21 international appearances, comes to Inchicore until the end of the season.

A back-to-back league winner with Valetta in 2018 and 2019, Nwoko scored 21 goals in 133 Maltese Premier League games for the club and his previous side, St Andrew’s.

St Pat’s head coach, Stephen O’Donnell, backs Nwoko to make an impact at the Saints, who saw off competition from Northern Ireland Football League side Linfield for the player.

“We are really happy to sign Kyrian in on loan until the end of the year,” he said.

“He has played 21 times for his country and scored goals, while he has also won a couple of league titles in Malta, he’s a very good player who will add a lot to our group.”

Manager Alan Mathews added: “Kyrian is a top player and we are delighted to have him at St Pat’s for the rest of this season.

“We’d like to thank Kyrian’s representatives who are based in America, and also Valletta FC. We are looking forward to working with him and believe he will be a great addition to our squad.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“It feels very good to have signed,” Nwoko told the St Pat’s Youtube channel. “I’m really looking forward to getting started and to help the team continue to process in the league for the rest of the season.

“I’ve had a few good seasons with Valletta, winning a couple of leagues, I felt I need a new challenge and I’m really happy to be here.

“As a player you want to play at the top level and to be competing for titles, so this is a really good challenge and opportunity for me, and I want to help the team as much as I can.”