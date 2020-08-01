This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 1 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Alexandre Lacazette: My Arsenal future does not depend on Auba staying

The France international is tied to the Gunners until 2022, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s deal expires next year.

By Press Association Saturday 1 Aug 2020, 9:14 AM
1 hour ago 1,151 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5165789
Aubameyang and Lacazette celebrate.
Image: PA
Aubameyang and Lacazette celebrate.
Aubameyang and Lacazette celebrate.
Image: PA

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE HAS revealed he has not spoken to Arsenal about a new contract – but insists his future at the club is not dependent on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang staying.

While Lacazette is tied to the Gunners until 2022, Aubameyang’s deal expires in under a year and he could walk away from the club for free next summer.

Head coach Mikel Arteta has stressed he is confident he can persuade Aubameyang to sign a new contract, especially if Arsenal are successful in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea.

If Arteta’s side lose to the Blues, they will have no European football to offer their current stars or to entice new signings to the club.

Agreeing fresh terms with Lacazette – who was Arsenal’s then-record signing when he joined from Lyon in 2017 – may not be of utmost important right now but, given the club’s track record at losing key players, it is something the hierarchy will be keen to address.

Asked ahead of the cup final if he has entered talks over a new contract, Lacazette replied: “No, we didn’t talk about this.

“Me, I’m just playing my games and finishing the season to see how it’s going to be but we didn’t talk about anything.”

Lacazette and Aubameyang are close both on and off the pitch but the France international said his future at Arsenal is not entwined with that of the club’s captain.

“No, because we know that Auba has a lot of discussions with the club and I can’t put my future on someone else,” he replied when such a scenario was put to him.

“When he came everyone knows we had a good relationship together. We always talk about everything, not only about football but everything in life. He’s a good guy. That’s why between us it became really easy.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

arsenal-v-liverpool-premier-league-emirates-stadium Lacazette pictured scoring for Arsenal last month. Source: Shaun Botterill/NMC Pool/PA Wire

Lacazette has not collected major silverware since joining Arsenal but did play the whole of the 4-1 Europa League defeat to Chelsea last season.

The 29-year-old admits the return journey from Azerbaijan following the game was a difficult one and hopes to use the loss as motivation this time round.

“Nobody was talking. It was a long flight – really silent,” he said.

“(It was) maybe the worst flight I have ever had. But, yes, afterwards when you lose a final it is really hard to try to talk with someone or to laugh. Obviously everybody was disappointed.

“Hopefully for the ones who played (they) will not forget the final last season. Everybody has to find their own motivation for this game.

“Whether that is to think about the past or the future, or whether it is just because they want to win this game.

“I am confident with my team-mates. After that everything can happen in a game. But it does not matter.

“I know we can do something, we can win this game and it will be hard as Chelsea are a good team but we will do everything for the fans and club.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie