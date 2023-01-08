Ins, outs, and AFLW uncertainty: how the 2023 ladies football season is shaping up

THE 2023 LADIES football inter-county season is moving into full view.

The National Football Leagues throw in on 22 January, with Dublin versus Meath the pick of the first-round Division 1 fixtures. The competition returns to its pre-Covid format, but the top two teams will progress straight to the final at Croke Park on Saturday 15 April.

Then it’s into provincial championships, before a mouth-watering All-Ireland series rolls around. As counties ramp up their preparations for the new campaign, there’s few hands being shown.

The involvement, or lack thereof, of AFLW players is the main talking point dominating the off-season headlines. Prior to 2022, Irish players enjoyed best of both worlds as they could play the ladies football season at home before throwing their lot in Down Under. An August start date last summer forced big decisions as the LGFA championship and AFLW pre-season clashed for the first time, and the start date is yet to be confirmed for the 2023 campaign in Australia.

Here’s a look at how everything is shaping up so far.

Meath

All eyes will be on the three in-a-row chasing Royals in 2023. They’ve a new man at the helm in Davy Nelson, the county’s former U21 boss taking the reins from the now-legendary Eamonn Murray.

Mark Brennan is the one constant from Murray’s stellar management team, with former Monaghan player Bernie Murray and strength and conditioning coach Alan Malone since joining the fold.

It’s understood there’s been some player turnover on the Banks of the Boyne too, with the departures of key starters Emma Troy and Aoibhean Leahy already confirmed, but Nelson has received a welcome boost with AFLW pair Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally set to be involved.

In an in-depth interview with the Irish Independent, Nelson confirmed: “Vikki [is due back] in April, so that will be very much for the championship. I think we’ll have Orlagh maybe in February or so.”

The reigning All-Ireland and Division 1 league champions will need all hands on deck if their remarkable run is to continue.

Dublin

The retiring Lyndsey Davey is the Dubs’ one big name absentee for the entirety of 2023 as things stand. More could follow though, with a recent article on the Dublin LGFA website suggesting that “a number of seasoned campaigners are taking time to evaluate their availability for the forthcoming season”.

A new look Dublin on the way as the girls in blue look forward to the start of the @lidl_ireland NFL on Jan 22nd next & a meeting with reigning champs, Meath! https://t.co/FhAlgAqDLF#DublinLGFA #UpTheDubs #COYGIB pic.twitter.com/2fNGXgYsNK — DublinLGFA (@dublinladiesg) January 4, 2023

Mick Bohan is back at the helm, though he’s expected to be without experienced duo Sinéad Goldrick and Nicole Owens for the league anyway. Goldrick has remained in Australia following her AFLW Premiership title win with Melbourne, while Owens is recovering from a cruciate ligament knee injury.

Panel members Hannah Leahy and Rachael Hartnett have also effectively been ruled out for the season as they continue their recovery from knee injuries.

Bouncing back from a disappointing 2022 should be the aim for the Dubs, with Division 1 league success a bonus as they experiment and blood new players ahead of championship. They suffered a shock quarter-final exit to Donegal last year, and will be keen to return to the top table.

Cork

Just like in the capital, there’s managerial continuity for the Rebels. Shane Ronayne remains in charge and has made it clear that improvement is needed in 2023.

As reported by local outlets on Leeside, the return of the team’s sole AFLW representative, All-Star Erika O’Shea, is a massive boost, while the Kiely twins, Daire and Eimear, are also expected back on board.

But they’ll be without a talented trio in Eimear Scally, Áine Terry O’Sullivan and the retiring Martina O’Brien. Scally explained the reasoning for her departure to The42 in November, while several other players were also considering their future around that time.

The 11-time All-Ireland champions have fallen behind in recent seasons, and will be hoping that 2023 can be a year of resurgence.

Kerry

Few would have had the Kerry ladies as All-Ireland finalists on their 2022 bingo cards, but the Kingdom will be hell-bent on staying towards the top of the pile.

The county have enjoyed an upward trajectory since Darragh Long and Declan Quill took over, the duo steadying the ship after turbulent times and, as Long said himself, “putting put Kerry ladies football back on the map”.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Kerry after last year's All-Ireland final. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

They unearthed some gems on their run to their first All-Ireland final since 2012, an average age of just 23 striking the perfect balance with the experience of Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Lorraine Scanlon, Cáit Lynch and co.

They, too, were without some serious talent with the likes of Fiadhna Tangney and Hannah O’Donoghue on J1s. Paris McCarthy may be absent this season as she undertakes a basketball scholarship in America.

Donegal

Maxi Curran signalled “the end of an era” after last year’s semi-final defeat to Meath, but he’s now back in the Donegal hotseat for a sixth campaign. Their bid to reach a first-ever All-Ireland senior final fell just short last July, but there’s a sense from this group that they are closer than ever to making that coveted breakthrough.

Whether it’s too little too late remains to be seen, with seven of the 2022 panel aged 30 or over and no shortage of miles on the clock at this stage, but there’s been no indication of retirements as of yet.

There’s some impressive youth coming through – Amy Boyle Carr, also a talented soccer player, for one — and with 2022 LGFA Player of the Year Niamh McLaughlin leading the charge, they’ll be looking to mount another sizeable challenge.

Galway

Former Clare manager Evan Talty has joined Maghnus Breathnach and Fiona Wynne’s backroom team, and the Tribe will take confidence from running Meath so close last time around.

There’s no shortage of potential in this team, with back-to-back All-Ireland club champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne forming its spine. It hasn’t all been straightforward for the 2019 All-Ireland finalists in recent times, but a big statement feels imminent.

Question marks remain over Áine McDonagh’s involvement for 2023, the AFLW and bastketball star expected to be Down Under for the most part.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Kilkerrin-Clonberne were recently crowned back-to-back club champions. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Mayo

When it comes to the AFLW conundrum, Mayo — the county with the biggest representation in Oz — are affected more than most, so it was welcome news when the Irish Examiner recently confirmed Rachel Kearns’ availability for 2023.

The 2019 All-Star and Geelong player was the sole member of the Aussie contingent named in last year’s championship squad, with uncertainty remaining around the future involvement of Sarah Rowe, Aileen Gilroy and the Kelly sisters, Niamh and Grace. Most are still Down Under, with Niamh Kelly recovering from shoulder surgery and Rowe committing her immediate future to soccer with Melbourne Victory.

Michael Moyles, who has built a solid set-up since taking over in 2021, will hope to continue on an upward curve with the young guns.

“If Mayo win an All-Ireland in five years and I’m gone after three, I will still be as happy as if we won it in my term,” he previously told The42. “It’s about the long-term for Mayo ladies football.”

Others

Waterford are newcomers in Division 1 having defeated Kerry in the second-tier final last year. Pat Sullivan will be hoping his side can cement their top-tier status and avoid yo-yoing.

Armagh have a new manager in former Kildare goalkeeper Shane McCormack. He had been part of Ronan Murphy’s management team, and will look to bring the Orchard to new heights. Melbourne AFLW star Blaithin Mackin is expected to play.

Likewise, Aishling Sheridan is involved with Cavan, though Tipperary will likely be without Aisling McCarthy and Orla O’Dwyer. Ailish Considine has departed Adelaide Crows, though her future with Clare is unclear as she hasn’t represented the Banner since heading for Oz in 2019.

Mayo All-Ireland winner Diane O’Hora takes charge of Kildare in one of several other changes.

2023 Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 Round One fixtures

22 January