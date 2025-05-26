Advertisement
Kerry are the reigning All-Ireland ladies senior football champions. Tom Maher/INPHO
FreeLadies Football

Defending All-Ireland champions Kerry pitted against Mayo and Cork

The full picture for the group stages is now clear
4.44pm, 26 May 2025

AFTER THE OUTSTANDING provincial finals over the weekend, the picture for the 2025 All-Ireland ladies senior football championship is becoming clearer.

The group stage draw was made in March, but the groups have only now been fully populated following the conclusion of the provincial championships.

Defending champions Kerry are pitted against Mayo and Cork in Group 2 after defending their Munster title against Waterford yesterday.

Also on Sunday, Galway extended their reign as Connacht champions following a routine defeat of Mayo, and now face Donegal and Tipperary in Group 1.

Ulster winners Armagh are in Group 3 with Meath and Kildare, while 12 in a row Leinster holders Dublin will play Waterford and Leitrim in Group 3.

There is a provincial winner and finalist in each of the groups, with games due to get underway Saturday week, 7 June.

Two teams will progress to determine the quarter-finalists, with the group winners securing home advantage. A draw for the last eight will take place following the conclusion of the group stages.

2025 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship

Group 1

  • Galway
  • Donegal
  • Tipperary

Group 2

  • Kerry
  • Mayo
  • Cork

Group 3

  • Armagh
  • Meath
  • Kildare

Group 4

  • Dublin
  • Waterford
  • Leitrim

You can view the intermediate and junior draws here>

