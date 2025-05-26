Defending All-Ireland champions Kerry pitted against Mayo and Cork

AFTER THE OUTSTANDING provincial finals over the weekend, the picture for the 2025 All-Ireland ladies senior football championship is becoming clearer.

The group stage draw was made in March, but the groups have only now been fully populated following the conclusion of the provincial championships.

Defending champions Kerry are pitted against Mayo and Cork in Group 2 after defending their Munster title against Waterford yesterday.

Also on Sunday, Galway extended their reign as Connacht champions following a routine defeat of Mayo, and now face Donegal and Tipperary in Group 1.

Ulster winners Armagh are in Group 3 with Meath and Kildare, while 12 in a row Leinster holders Dublin will play Waterford and Leitrim in Group 3.

There is a provincial winner and finalist in each of the groups, with games due to get underway Saturday week, 7 June.

Two teams will progress to determine the quarter-finalists, with the group winners securing home advantage. A draw for the last eight will take place following the conclusion of the group stages.

2025 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship

Group 1

Galway

Donegal

Tipperary

Group 2

Kerry

Mayo

Cork

Group 3

Armagh

Meath

Kildare

Group 4

Dublin

Waterford

Leitrim

