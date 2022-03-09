Division 1 league semi-finals set for Clones double-header

ST TIERNACH’S PARK, Clones, will host a double-header of Lidl Ladies National Football League semi-finals on Saturday week.
Holders Dublin face Donegal in the opening clash on 19 March [throw-in 1pm], before 2021 All-Ireland champions Meath do battle with Mayo [3pm].
Both games will be shown live on TG4, while tickets are available now.
Dublin and Mayo both hold 100% records in the campaign thus far; Mick Bohan’s Sky Blues having defeated Meath by the minimum in their final group game at the weekend to top the pool, as their quest for a third Division 1 crown roars on.
The Royals, meanwhile, are eyeing a top-flight final after rising back through the league ranks and winning Division 2 last year.
Michael Moyles’ resurgent Green and Red and Donegal are both recent Division 1 semi-finalists, and targetting significant breakthroughs.
🏐Update on @lidl_ireland National League fixtures, including details of a Division 1 semi-final double-header (live on @TG4TV) at St Tiernach's Park, Clones, on Sat March 19@DonegalLGFA v @dublinladiesg @Mayo_LGFA v @meathladiesMLGF https://t.co/kgDlIzOkpy#SeriousSupport— Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) March 9, 2022
How can the Div1 relegation between Westmeath & Waterford go ahead the same weekend as college finals? Surely this can be pushed to next weekend, what’s the rush? Player welfare? same story.. different year 🤦🏼♀️ @LeinsterLGFA @LadiesFootball @LadiesHEC— Carole Finch (@Funchla) March 9, 2022
The final will take place in Croke Park on Sunday, 10 April, forming a double-header with the Division 2 showpiece. Armagh and Laois, and Kerry and Monaghan will contest the last four battles at that grade over the coming weeks.
The Division 1 relegation play-off between Westmeath and Waterford takes place this Sunday, as both sides battle for top-flight status in Abbotstown. Simultaneously, Louth and Wicklow are looking to avoid the drop to Division 4 on another pitch at the same venue and time.
The O’Connor Cup — the top-level colleges competition — is also down for decision this weekend, with DCU and UCC, and UL and NUIG in semi-final action on Friday before Saturday’s final.
This weekend’s heavy schedule for some players has led to discontent:
Great to see division 1&3 relegation games fixed for the same weekend as the college football🙄 Players potentially playing 3 must win games in 3 days!!! Surely it could have been fixed for any other weekend🤷🏽♀️ #LGFA #PlayerWelfare https://t.co/UQYFzyNo60— Karen Hegarty (@kazzyheg) March 9, 2022
All games, which are listed out below, are available to watch live on the LGFA Facebook and YouTube, Sport TG4 Youtube or the LGFA’s live-streaming portal.
Upcoming Lidl Ladies National Football League Fixtures
(All fixtures 2pm unless stated)
Sunday 13 March
Division 1 relegation play-off
- Waterford v Westmeath; Abbotstown, Pitch 2 (Astro)
Division 3 relegation play-off
- Louth v Wicklow; Abbotstown, Pitch 1 – 1pm
Saturday 19 March
Division 1 semi-finals
- Dublin v Donegal; St Tiernach’s Park, Clones – 1pm – Live on TG4
- Mayo v Meath; St Tiernach’s Park, Clones – 3pm – Live on TG4
Division 2 semi-final
- Armagh v Laois; TBC
Sunday 20 March
Division 2 semi-final
- Kerry v Monaghan; TBC
Division 3 semi-finals
- Kildare v Roscommon; TBC
- Down v Wexford; TBC
Division 4 semi-finals
- Leitrim v Offaly; TBC
- Fermanagh v Limerick; Kinnegad
Sunday 3 April
Division 2 relegation play-off
- Clare v Tyrone; Glennon Brothers Pearse Park
Division 3 Final
- Kildare/Roscommon v Down/Wexford; TBC
Division 4 Final
- Leitrim/Offaly v Fermanagh/Limerick; TBC
Sunday April 10
Division 2 Final
- Armagh/Laois v Kerry/Monaghan; Croke Park – Live on TG4
Division 1 Final
- Dublin/Donegal v Mayo/Meath; Croke Park, 4pm – Live on TG4
Yoplait O’Connor Cup semi-final fixtures
Friday 11 March
- DCU Dóchas Éireann v UCC; DCU (St Clare’s) grass pitch 1, 1pm - Live on LGFA Facebook & YouTube
- UL v NUI Galway; DCU (St Clare’s) grass pitch 1, 3pm - Live on LGFA Facebook & YouTube
Saturday 12 March
- Final - DCU (St Clare’s) grass pitch 1, 4pm - Live on Spórt TG4 YouTube.
