Division 1 league semi-finals set for Clones double-header

ST TIERNACH’S PARK, Clones, will host a double-header of Lidl Ladies National Football League semi-finals on Saturday week.

Holders Dublin face Donegal in the opening clash on 19 March [throw-in 1pm], before 2021 All-Ireland champions Meath do battle with Mayo [3pm].

Both games will be shown live on TG4, while tickets are available now.

Dublin and Mayo both hold 100% records in the campaign thus far; Mick Bohan’s Sky Blues having defeated Meath by the minimum in their final group game at the weekend to top the pool, as their quest for a third Division 1 crown roars on.

The Royals, meanwhile, are eyeing a top-flight final after rising back through the league ranks and winning Division 2 last year.

Michael Moyles’ resurgent Green and Red and Donegal are both recent Division 1 semi-finalists, and targetting significant breakthroughs.

How can the Div1 relegation between Westmeath & Waterford go ahead the same weekend as college finals? Surely this can be pushed to next weekend, what’s the rush? Player welfare? same story.. different year 🤦🏼‍♀️ @LeinsterLGFA @LadiesFootball @LadiesHEC — Carole Finch (@Funchla) March 9, 2022

The final will take place in Croke Park on Sunday, 10 April, forming a double-header with the Division 2 showpiece. Armagh and Laois, and Kerry and Monaghan will contest the last four battles at that grade over the coming weeks.

The Division 1 relegation play-off between Westmeath and Waterford takes place this Sunday, as both sides battle for top-flight status in Abbotstown. Simultaneously, Louth and Wicklow are looking to avoid the drop to Division 4 on another pitch at the same venue and time.

The O’Connor Cup — the top-level colleges competition — is also down for decision this weekend, with DCU and UCC, and UL and NUIG in semi-final action on Friday before Saturday’s final.

This weekend’s heavy schedule for some players has led to discontent:

Great to see division 1&3 relegation games fixed for the same weekend as the college football🙄 Players potentially playing 3 must win games in 3 days!!! Surely it could have been fixed for any other weekend🤷🏽‍♀️ #LGFA #PlayerWelfare https://t.co/UQYFzyNo60 — Karen Hegarty (@kazzyheg) March 9, 2022

All games, which are listed out below, are available to watch live on the LGFA Facebook and YouTube, Sport TG4 Youtube or the LGFA’s live-streaming portal.

Upcoming Lidl Ladies National Football League Fixtures

(All fixtures 2pm unless stated)

Sunday 13 March

Division 1 relegation play-off

Waterford v Westmeath; Abbotstown, Pitch 2 (Astro)

Division 3 relegation play-off

Louth v Wicklow; Abbotstown, Pitch 1 – 1pm

Saturday 19 March

Division 1 semi-finals

Dublin v Donegal; St Tiernach’s Park, Clones – 1pm – Live on TG4

Mayo v Meath; St Tiernach’s Park, Clones – 3pm – Live on TG4

Division 2 semi-final

Armagh v Laois; TBC

Sunday 20 March

Division 2 semi-final

Kerry v Monaghan; TBC

Division 3 semi-finals

Kildare v Roscommon; TBC

Down v Wexford; TBC

Division 4 semi-finals

Leitrim v Offaly; TBC

Fermanagh v Limerick; Kinnegad

Sunday 3 April

Division 2 relegation play-off

Clare v Tyrone; Glennon Brothers Pearse Park

Division 3 Final

Kildare/Roscommon v Down/Wexford; TBC

Division 4 Final

Leitrim/Offaly v Fermanagh/Limerick; TBC

Sunday April 10

Division 2 Final

Armagh/Laois v Kerry/Monaghan; Croke Park – Live on TG4

Division 1 Final

Dublin/Donegal v Mayo/Meath; Croke Park, 4pm – Live on TG4

All games not being shown live on TG4 will be available to view via the LGFA’s live-streaming service: https://page. inplayer.com/lgfaseason2022/

Yoplait O’Connor Cup semi-final fixtures

Friday 11 March

DCU Dóchas Éireann v UCC; DCU (St Clare’s) grass pitch 1, 1pm - Live on LGFA Facebook & YouTube

UL v NUI Galway; DCU (St Clare’s) grass pitch 1, 3pm - Live on LGFA Facebook & YouTube

Saturday 12 March