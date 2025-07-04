Dublin and Cork renew rivalry, All-Ireland champions v giant killers - LGFA talking points

1. Dublin and Cork renew rivalry

Dublin and Cork share one of the greatest rivalries in ladies football, their duopoly from 2005 to 2020 well documented.

The championship has been much more open in recent years, with Meath (2021 and 2022), Dublin (2023) and Kerry (2024) all lifting the Brendan Martin Cup. It’s fair to say that the Dubs and Cork have had periods of transition, the latter more so, but the rivalry remains as they meet in championship fare for the first time since the ’23 All-Ireland semi-final.

Galway knocked them both out last year — Dublin stunned in the quarter-final at Parnell Park, Cork defeated in the semi — and they are looking to push on under new management. Paul Casey and Derek Murray’s Dublin won their group after rescuing a draw against Waterford and hammering Leitrim. Joe Carroll’s Rebels squeezed through after edging out Mayo, having lost to Kerry.

Both sides blend youth and experience, with Sinéad Goldrick, Carla Rowe, Leah Caffrey, Nicole Owens and Martha Byrne among the multiple All-Ireland winners available to Dublin. Máire O’Callaghan, Hannah Looney and Melissa Duggan are Cork’s stalwarts, with Katie Quirke and Áine Terry O’Sullivan the scoring stars. The Dublin full-forward line (Hannah Tyrrell, Niamh Hetherton and Kate Sullivan) versus the Cork defence will be one key battle in Donnycarney.

2. Tricky test for high-flying Galway

Galway, All-Ireland finalists last year, have been motoring along nicely. They eased to Division 2 league success, having operated under the radar through the spring alongside Cork. Daniel Moynihan’s charges then powered to another Connacht title, and are the only side with a 100% record in the All-Ireland series.

They have long had one of the best panels in the country on paper; their strength in depth frightening as they are backboned by four in a row All-Ireland club champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne: the Wards, the Divillys, the Noones, the list goes on with youth also coming to the fore . . . but the Tribe have often struggled for consistency, as Nicola Ward recently told The 42.

Nicola Ward, the 2024 Player of the Year. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Waterford, meanwhile, have been building in recent seasons, with Tomás Mac a t’Saoir’s side threatening a big championship result of late. They ran Kerry close twice in Munster, left heartbroken by a late rally in the final. The Déise looked on course for a huge win over Dublin the group stages, but had to settle for a draw.

AFLW-departed Kellyann Hogan is a big loss, but the Murray sisters are among those to watch in this, a repeat of the 2019 All-Ireland quarter-final. Galway prevailed on that occasion, and will be favourites to do so again, but Waterford could make a splash.

3. Giant killers up next for All-Ireland champions

All eyes, as always, will be trained on the holders. Kerry are looking to go back to back, having won all the silverware on offer to them this year in the Division 1 league and Munster championship.

Victories over Mayo and Cork followed in the All-Ireland series, the second half against the Rebels Kerry at their very best. Mark Bourke’s side came from behind at Páirc Uí Chaoimh to outscore their Munster rivals 4-4 to 0-3, and win on a scoreline of 5-7 to 2-9. Síofra O’Shea and Danielle O’Leary have been in stunning form, but Kerry know they need to produce complete 70-minute performances if they are to repeat their All-Ireland feat with a much-changed squad.

Kildare produced the upset of the championship a fortnight ago, knocking Armagh out at the Box-It Athletic Grounds. It sent shockwaves around the ladies football world, but perhaps didn’t reverberate fully amidst the squeezed nature of the split season. The Lilywhites, intermediate champions in 2023, will be happy to keep it low-key.

They have continued on an upward trajectory under former Waterford manager Pat Sullivan, and are now in their first quarter-final since 2009. Roisin Byrne is among their big names in a well-drilled, counter-attacking outfit, with a good spread of scorers. This will be the first-ever championship meeting of the sides, with Kerry winning their league tie 2-10 to 0-7.

4. Meath look to break quarter-final barrier

Meath have fallen to Kerry at this stage in the last two seasons. One needs little reminder of their magical run to All-Ireland glory in 2021, and backing it up in 2022, but the Royals haven’t broken the quarter-final barrier since.

While they were well beaten in Tralee on both occasions, Meath will be looking to capitalise on home comforts in Navan after an improved 2025 to date. Shane McCormack’s side topped their group after drawing with Armagh and beating Kildare. They have been significantly bolstered by the full availability of multi-sport star Vikki Wall. Refereeing and rules have been in the spotlight since her sin-bin against Kildare, with ex-Donegal footballer Nadine Doherty feeling Wall is held to a “different standard” to her peers.

Refereeing in focus as Vikki Wall bolsters Meath. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Tipperary, meanwhile, are in the knockout stages for the first time since 1980. Aishling Moloney is their leading light, and she and Anna Rose Kennedy inspired the Premier to a crucial win over Donegal after defeat to Galway. This time last year, the Premier were staving off relegation, defeating Laois to avoid the drop. Ed Burke’s side will have their sights set on continuing their journey after an up-and-down few years.

These last met in the 2024 group stages at Páirc Tailteann, with Meath winning a thriller 2-15 to 2-12.

5. Ulster final repeat in relegation playoffs

Few would have predicted a group stage exit for Armagh, one of the top contenders now facing into relegations playoffs. The shock 1-12 to 1-10 defeat to Kildare on home soil sealed their fate, and Darnell Parkinson and Joe Feeney’s side must now regroup to secure senior status.

They face Donegal in a repeat of the Ulster final, which Armagh won 3-9 to 0-7. Amidst fine margins between the quarter-finals and relegation dogfight, Donegal also fell on the wrong side of matters after a narrow defeat to Tipp.

The other relegation semi-final is an all-Connacht affair, as Mayo and Leitrim go head to head for safety. It’s been a baptism of fire for 2024 intermediate champions Leitrim, while Mayo have also struggled this summer. The winners of both ties will play senior football in 2026; the others face off on 12 July with the losers dropping to intermediate.

TG4 All-Ireland senior championship quarter-finals

Saturday 5 July

Dublin v Cork; Parnell Park, 1.15pm – Live on TG4

Galway v Waterford; Tuam Stadium, 3.15pm – Live on TG4

Kerry v Kildare; Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7.30pm – Live on TG4

Sunday 6 July

Meath v Tipperary; Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 5.15pm – Live on TG4

TG4 All-Ireland senior championship relegation play-offs

Saturday 5 July

Donegal v Armagh; Stewartstown Harps GFC, Tyrone, 2pm

Mayo v Leitrim; Kilcoyne Park, Tubbercurry, Sligo, 2pm

