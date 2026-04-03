St Pat’s outline title credentials with convincing win over Sligo

St Patrick’s Athletic 4

Sligo Rovers 1

Paul Buttner reports from Richmond Park

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC registered their title credentials as they powered to the top of the Premier Division table in coming from behind to blow Sligo Rovers away at Richmond Park.

A sixth win in seven unbeaten games has Stephen Kenny’s Saints cruising, as well-taken goals from Romal Palmer, Ryan Edmondson, Anto Breslin and Darragh Nugent delivered this impressive win to edge them a point clear of erstwhile leaders Bohemians.

A fourth successive defeat leaves Sligo in deep trouble, second bottom now just a point ahead of Waterford.

But the night had begun well for John Russell’s goal-shy side as they stunned the home faithful to take a fourth-minute lead.

St Pat’s lost possession in midfield to Seb Quirk, who promptly found Archie Meekison in space on the left.

With Saints stretched, the Scot skipped past home captain Joe Redmond to score from an acute angle with a sublime chip in off the far post.

St Pat’s responded with Redmond working Sam Sergeant for the first time, while loud appeals for a penalty for a push on Kian Leavy weren’t entertained.

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Sargeant then excelled to parry away a drive by Jay McClelland before St Pat’s were deservedly level on 12 minutes.

Leavy was the instigator, beginning the move on the right.

A one-two with McClelland followed before the Ardee native dinked a delightful ball back across goal for the unmarked Romal Palmer to power a header to the top corner for a fine third goal of the season.

Sargeant made his second top stop of the game on 22 minutes to deny Edmondson, who had galloped clear onto Leavy’s through ball.

At the other end, Anang was worked for the first time within a minute to bat away a stinging shot from ex-Saint Alex Nolan.

Sargeant was proving much the busier keeper, though, with the save of the night on 35 minutes, brilliantly pushing away Edmondson’s shot from substitute Anto Breslin’s deflected cross.

But Edmondson wasn’t to be denied his fourth goal of the season within two minutes of another sweeping St Pat’s move.

Barry Baggley was the orchestrator here, initially winning the ball, then interchanging passes with Palmer to rifle a low cross for Yorkshireman Edmondson to tap home at the far post.

Another terrific move brought St Pat’s their third goal eight minutes into the second half.

Breslin began and finished this one, getting a clever ball back from Palmer to run past Ollie Denham, take it around Sargeant to shoot home from a tight angle.

The one-way traffic was maintained, Sargeant collecting Breslin’s tame effort before his third big save of the night in touching Edmondson’s header over his crossbar.

To their credit, Sligo kept playing, skipper Will Fitzgerald forcing Anang into a fine save just past the hour.

But St Pat’s remained very much in control, Sargeant tipping over a Luke Turner shot before Nugent punished a 76th-minute mistake to race in and drill to the net for his first league goal for the club.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; Redmond, Hoare (Grivosti, 72), Turner; Brown, Baggley, Nugent, McClelland (Breslin, 14); Leavy (Keena, 72), Palmer (Mata, 78); Edmondson (Lennon, 72).

Sligo Rovers: Sergeant; Esua, Denham, McElroy, Fitzgerald; McHugh (McDonagh, h-t), McManus (Patton, 64); Nolan (Lynch, 79), Quirk, Meekison; Traore.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork ).

Attendance: 4,485.

First Division results: