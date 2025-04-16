Advertisement
Eilís Lynch and Aishling O’Connell are among eight Kerry players honoured. James Lawlor/INPHO
Ladies Football

Champions Kerry lead the way as LGFA Teams of the Leagues announced

Selections unveiled across the four divisions.
4.06pm, 16 Apr 2025

THE TEAMS OF the 2025 Lidl National Football Leagues have been unveiled.

Champions Kerry lead the way in the Division 1 selection, with eight players selected.

Finalists Armagh have five players included, with two spots going to Waterford and one to Dublin.

Mary Ellen Bolger, Eilís Lynch, Aishling O’Connell, Kayleigh Cronin, Anna Galvin, Niamh Carmody, Danielle O’Leary and Síofra O’Shea are the Kerry players honoured after they secured a record 13th Division 1 title by dethroning Armagh at Croke Park on Saturday.

Maeve Ferguson, Lauren McConville, Blaithín Mackin and Niamh Reel get the nod for Armagh, while Waterford duo Emma Murray and Kellyann Hogan and Dublin star Leah Caffrey compete the selection.

blaithin-mackin Armagh's Blaithín Mackin. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Caffrey, McConville, O’Connell, Galvin and Carmody were also recognised in 2024.

The teams are selected by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s All-Star committee, with champions Galway, Cavan (and runners-up Wexford) and Antrim all dominating the Division 2, 3 and 4 sides.

The winners receive their awards at a ceremony at Croke Park on Friday, 2 May.

Teams of the 2025 Lidl National Football Leagues

Division 1

1. Mary Ellen Bolger (Kerry)

2. Maeve Ferguson (Armagh), 3. Leah Caffrey (Dublin), 4. Eilís Lynch (Kerry)

5. Aishling O’ Connell (Kerry), 6. Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry), 7. Lauren McConville (Armagh)

8. Emma Murray (Waterford), 9. Anna Galvin (Kerry)

10. Kellyann Hogan (Waterford), 11. Blaithín Mackin (Armagh), 12. Niamh Carmody (Kerry)

13. Danielle O’Leary (Kerry), 14. Síofra O’Shea (Kerry), 15. Niamh Reel (Armagh)

Division 2

1. Dearbhla Gower (Galway)

2. Melissa Duggan (Cork), 3. Shauna Kelly (Cork), 4. Kate Geraghty (Galway)

5. Hannah Noone (Galway), 6. Nicola Ward (Galway), 7. Rosie Corkery (Cork)

8. Louise Ward (Galway), 9. Róisín Rodgers (Donegal)

10. Olivia Divilly (Galway), 11. Shauna Hynes (Galway), 12. Anna Jones (Westmeath)

13. Kate Slevin (Galway), 14. Róisín Leonard (Galway), 15. Katie Quirke (Cork)

cork-v-galway-lidl-ladies-national-football-league-division-2-final Galway's Nicola Ward. Shauna Clinton / SPORTSFILE Shauna Clinton / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Division 3

1. Evelyn Baugh (Cavan)

2. Eilis Hand (Louth), 3. Maria Byrne (Wexford), 4. Aoife Tormey (Wexford)

5. Ciara Banville (Wexford), 6. Aisling Halligan (Wexford), 7. Sinéad Greene (Cavan)

8. Áine Breen (Louth), 9. Clara Donnelly (Wexford)

10. Chloe Foxe (Wexford), 11. Lauren McVeety (Cavan), 12. Catherine Dolan (Cavan)

13. Kate Flood (Louth), 14. Aishling Sheridan (Cavan), 15. Aisling Gilsenan (Cavan)

Division 4

1. Aine Devlin (Antrim)

2. Niamh McIntosh (Antrim), 3. Claire Dunne (Sligo), 4. Shannan McQuade (Fermanagh)

5. Ciara Walsh (Sligo), 6. Ciara Brown (Antrim), 7. Cadhla-Cara Bogue (Fermanagh)

8. Ana Mulholland (Antrim, 9. Sinead Regan (Sligo)

10. Theresa Mellon (Antrim), 11. Lara Dahunsi (Antrim), 12. Ailbhe Clancy (Leitrim)

13. Bronagh Devlin (Antrim), 14. Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh), 15. Bláithín Bogue (Fermanagh)

