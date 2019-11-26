Five-star Lamar runs riot as Ravens thrash the Rams

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By AFP Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 9:24 AM
Lamar Jackson: leading the race for regular season MVP.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BALTIMORE’S LAMAR JACKSON threw for 169 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 95 yards as the Ravens beat the Los Angeles Rams 45-6 on Monday Night Football.

Jackson completed 15-of-20 passes and carried eight times in directing the NFL’s highest-scoring offensive unit to their seventh straight win, the Ravens improving to 9-2 while the Rams fell to 6-5.

With a potential Super Bowl preview coming next week against San Francisco (10-1), Jackson made it clear on the field and after the game that the Ravens have championship aspirations.

“We’re chasing something right now — Super Bowl,” Jackson said.

“We’re hungry. We’re humble about it, but we’re hungry. We’ve got the 49ers coming up next week. That’s all we’re worried about.”

It was only the second time in NFL history a player had thrown for five touchdowns and run for more than 90 yards, the other coming from Carolina’s Cam Newton against the New York Giants in 2015.

But Jackson was spreading the praise among his teammates.

“I just come out to play. I do what I’m supposed to do. I do my job,” Jackson said.

“Our offensive line did a tremendous job, receivers caught the ball, runners ran the ball — everybody just clicked.”

As a result, the Rams suffered their most lopsided loss ever at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Jackson tossed a seven-yard touchdown pass to Mark Ingram early in the third quarter to put Baltimore ahead 35-6.

Willie Snead caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Jackson early in the fourth quarter that gave the Ravens a 42-6 edge, the Ravens becoming the first NFL team this season to reach the end zone on their first six possessions.

Justin Tucker kicked a 34-yard field goal to create the final margin.

