In pics: Joyous scenes as Laois players and supporters soak up momentous win

IT WAS AN afternoon to remember for the Laois hurlers, who upset the odds with a famous victory over heavy favourites Dublin in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final.
Aaron Dunphy’s first-half goal propelled Laois into a five-point half-time lead and they managed to hold-off a Dublin fightback in the second period to progress.
There were joyous scenes in O’Moore Park at the full-time whistle as players and supporters came to terms with a momentous result.
Eddie Brennan and his squad deservingly soaked up the celebrations, a result which sends them back to Croke Park to face Tipperary next weekend.
Ryan Mullaney with supporters on the field afterwardsSource: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Eddie Brennan celebrates at the final whistleSource: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Eddie Brennan with Ross King after the gameSource: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ryan Mullaney soaks up the victorySource: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Eddie Brennan at the final whistleSource: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Eddie Brennan celebrates with members of his backroom teamSource: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Laois players and supporters after the gameSource: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ross King celebrates after the gameSource: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
