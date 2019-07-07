This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 7 Jul 2019, 7:46 PM
IT WAS AN afternoon to remember for the Laois hurlers, who upset the odds with a famous victory over heavy favourites Dublin in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final.  

Aaron Dunphy’s first-half goal propelled Laois into a five-point half-time lead and they managed to hold-off a Dublin fightback in the second period to progress.

There were joyous scenes in O’Moore Park at the full-time whistle as players and supporters came to terms with a momentous result.

Eddie Brennan and his squad deservingly soaked up the celebrations, a result which sends them back to Croke Park to face Tipperary next weekend.

In pics: Joyous scenes as Laois players and supporters soak up momentous win
1 / 8

  • Ryan Mullaney with supporters on the field afterwards

    Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

  • Eddie Brennan celebrates at the final whistle

    Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

  • Eddie Brennan with Ross King after the game

    Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

  • Ryan Mullaney soaks up the victory

    Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

  • Eddie Brennan at the final whistle

    Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

  • Eddie Brennan celebrates with members of his backroom team

    Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

  • Laois players and supporters after the game

    Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

  • Ross King celebrates after the game

    Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

