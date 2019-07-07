In pics: Joyous scenes as Laois players and supporters soak up momentous win

IT WAS AN afternoon to remember for the Laois hurlers, who upset the odds with a famous victory over heavy favourites Dublin in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final.

Aaron Dunphy’s first-half goal propelled Laois into a five-point half-time lead and they managed to hold-off a Dublin fightback in the second period to progress.

There were joyous scenes in O’Moore Park at the full-time whistle as players and supporters came to terms with a momentous result.

Eddie Brennan and his squad deservingly soaked up the celebrations, a result which sends them back to Croke Park to face Tipperary next weekend.