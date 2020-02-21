Laois book place in Leinster U20 final after edging past Kildare

Laois 1-7

Kildare 0-4

Rory Delaney reports from O’Moore Park.

LAOIS ARE THROUGH to a second successive Leinster U20 final after overcoming Kildare in horrendous conditions at O’Moore Park tonight.

A first-half goal from Damon Larkin gave Eddie Kinsella’s side an advantage they never looked like relinquishing. They were dogged in defence and clinical in attack, impressively converting the few chances they created.

The game started slowly, understandably so given the driving wind and rain. It eventually arrived in the sixth minute as Mark Barry curled over a free for Laois.

It took another seven minutes for the game’s second score to arrive, but it was worth the wait for Laois as Damon Larkin struck for a well-taken goal. Goalkeeper Matthew Byron then came up to take a free, and Laois were 1-2 to 0-0 ahead after 20 minutes.

Alex Beirne finally got Kildare on the scoreboard after that with a point from 30 yards out, but Laois hit back through Ronan Coffey and Mark Barry, the lead now out to six.

Kildare needed to get something going before half-time and they did, with points from Shane O’Sullivan and Darragh Kirwan. Laois were still in control at the break though, leading 1-4 to 0-3.

Kildare were facing into the conditions in the second half and needed a strong showing to get back into it, but apart from an Alex Beirne point they failed to score.

That score got them within a goal, but they lost Shane O’Sullivan to a red card and Laois picked off some nice scores through Mark Barry (2) and Colin Slevin to seal their place in the final.

Scorers for Laois: Mark Barry 0-4 (0-2 frees), Damon Larkin 1-0, Matthew Byron 0-1 (free), Ronan Coffey 0-1, Colin Slevin 0-1.

Scorers for Kildare: Alex Beirne 0-2, Shane O’Sullivan 0-1 (free), Darragh Kirwan 0-1.

LAOIS

1. Matthew Byron

2. Michael Dowling

3. Alex Mohan

4. Neil Keane

22. Sean O’Flynn

6. Gary Saunders

7. Jack Lacey

8. PJ Daly

9. Barry Howlin

10. Ronan Coffey

11. Jack Owens

12. Damon Larkin

23. Mark Barry

14. Daragh Galvin

24. Colin Slevin

Substitutes:

5. Dean Brophy for Howlin (40 mins)

19. Sean O’Neill for Daly (45 mins)

18. Ross Bolger for Galvin (54 mins)

KILDARE

16. Matt Anderson

2. Jack Hamill

3. John Lawler

4. Sean Moore

5. DJ Earley

19. Paddy McDermott

7. Jack Collins

20. Mark Grehan

9. Tony O’Connor

17. Jack Sargent

14. Shane O’Sullivan

10. Adam Steed

22. Alex Beirne

11. Darragh Kirwan

24. Cathal McCabe

Substitutes:

8. Darren McDermott for Sargent (40 mins)

13. Luke Griffin for Kirwan (45 mins)

18. Mark Cully for Grehan (53 mins)

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!