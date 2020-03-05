Laois select starting side for Leinster U20 football final clash against Dublin

Sean O'Flynn in action for Laois in the Leinster senior championship last year.

LAOIS HAVE KEPT faith with the side that defeated Kildare at the semi-final stage as they get set to face Dublin in tomorrow night’s EirGrid Leinster U20 football decider.

Manager Eddie Kinsella, the former All-Ireland final winning referee, has selected an unchanged team for the game in Netwatch Cullen Park as they prepare to take on Dublin for the second year running at this final stage.

Dublin won out that game 4-18 to 0-17 with Laois able to call on seven players who started that night in Matthew Byron, Michael Dowling, Alex Mohan, Sean O’Flynn, Ronan Coffey, Mark Barry and Colin Slevin.

Throw-in for tomorrow night’s clash is 7.30pm.

U20 Football Manager Eddie Kinsella has just announced his team to take on Dublin Gaa this Friday 6th of March in Netwatch Cullen Park at 7.30pm in the Eirgrid Leinster Football Championship Final. Best of luck to players and management #laoisabu2020 pic.twitter.com/KIwbbH341b — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) March 4, 2020

Laois

1. Matthew Byron (Courtwood)

2. Michael Dowling (Portlaoise)

3. Alex Mohan (Portarlington)

4. Neil Keane (The Heath)

5. Sean O’Flynn (Courtwood)

6. Gary Saunders (Portlaoise)

7. Jack Lacey (St Joseph’s)

8. Barry Howlin (O’Dempsey’s)

9. PJ Daly (The Heath)

10. Ronan Coffey (Portarlington)

11. Jack Owens (Emo)

12. Damon Larkin (Portlaoise)

13. Colin Slevin (Portarlington)

14. Daragh Galvin (Portarlington)

15. Mark Barry (O’Dempsey’s)

