This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 5 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Laois select starting side for Leinster U20 football final clash against Dublin

Laois lost out by 13 points to Dublin in last year’s decider.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 5 Mar 2020, 1:21 PM
5 minutes ago 37 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5034295
Sean O'Flynn in action for Laois in the Leinster senior championship last year.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Sean O'Flynn in action for Laois in the Leinster senior championship last year.
Sean O'Flynn in action for Laois in the Leinster senior championship last year.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

LAOIS HAVE KEPT faith with the side that defeated Kildare at the semi-final stage as they get set to face Dublin in tomorrow night’s EirGrid Leinster U20 football decider.

Manager Eddie Kinsella, the former All-Ireland final winning referee, has selected an unchanged team for the game in Netwatch Cullen Park as they prepare to take on Dublin for the second year running at this final stage.

Dublin won out that game 4-18 to 0-17 with Laois able to call on seven players who started that night in Matthew Byron, Michael Dowling, Alex Mohan, Sean O’Flynn, Ronan Coffey, Mark Barry and Colin Slevin.

Throw-in for tomorrow night’s clash is 7.30pm.

 

Laois

1. Matthew Byron (Courtwood)

2. Michael Dowling (Portlaoise)
3. Alex Mohan (Portarlington)
4. Neil Keane (The Heath)

5. Sean O’Flynn (Courtwood)
6. Gary Saunders (Portlaoise)
7. Jack Lacey (St Joseph’s)

8. Barry Howlin (O’Dempsey’s)
9. PJ Daly (The Heath)

10. Ronan Coffey (Portarlington)
11. Jack Owens (Emo)
12. Damon Larkin (Portlaoise)

13. Colin Slevin (Portarlington)
14. Daragh Galvin (Portarlington)
15. Mark Barry (O’Dempsey’s)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Reads

05.03.20 Conor McKenna back to preparations for AFL season following break at home
04.03.20 Kerry's second-half revival sweeps them past Cork to claim Munster glory
03.03.20 Naas CBS advance to third successive Leinster 'A' decider after defeating Marist College

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie