Larne suffer 3-0 defeat in first major European match

LARNE’S DEBUT IN major European competition ended with a 3-0 Europa Conference League defeat against Norwegian hosts Molde.

Having become the first Irish League club to make the group stage of a major European tournament, Larne found it a tough baptism.

They acquitted themselves well during the first half, and it ended 0-0 despite Molde edging possession and territory.

But the second period proved a different story as Molde set the tone with a 51st-minute opener from captain Magnus Eikrem.

Larne then lost possession on halfway 12 minutes from time, and Ola Brynhildsen made it 2-0 before Frederik Ihler added a third goal during stoppage time after Conor McKendry was sent off.

Larne have away games to come against Slovenian side Olimpija Ljubljana and Dinamo Minsk of Belarus, who are playing home matches in Azerbaijan.

League of Ireland Premier Division side Shamrock Rovers, Belgian team Gent and Swiss club St Gallen, meanwhile, will all head to County Antrim in the competition.