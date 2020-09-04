This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 4 September 2020
Liveblog

O’Donoghue penalised in midfield and Sexton will now take on a long-range penalty. Further than the last penalty kicked to the edge.

8Mins

Hanrahan gets to grips with Larmour then after the restart after the penalty is given Leinster’s way. That’d be a well-matched wee scrap.

Leinster kick for the line-out on the 22, but it’s overthrown by Kelleher and Munster can scrum to exit.

5Mins

PENALTY! Leinster 0 Munster 3 (Hanrahan ’5)

5Mins

Larmour may have struggled on the ground, but he’s delivered two brilliant takes in the air. However, after his second CJ Stander and Jack O’Donoghue were only too happy to greet him and get straight in over the ball once he hit the ground.

Penalty chance for Munster.

2Mins

The rain around the Aviva has brought an early spill by Jordan Larmour on the ground and you can hear the cheers from Munster players ‘creating their own atmosphere’ to greet the mistake.

KICK-OFF: Sexton kicks off and Peter O’Mahony rises high to take it. Talk about major players getting involved early.

Munster trot out of the tunnel with the piped-in crowd noise greeting them right alongside a commentator noting the ‘eerie silence’.

Then ‘All of the Lights’ blares as Leinster follow them to the field.

Here are the teams for tonight’s inter-pro final-four clash. Munster have changed the make-up of their bench with a late tweak. They now have a 6-2 split as Mike Haley – who was not fit for either of the matches since restart – is replaced by Gavin Coombes.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Hugo Keenan
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Andrew Porter
4. Devin Toner
5. Scott Fardy
6. Caelan Doris
7. Will Connors
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin
17. Ed Byrne
18. Michael Bent
19. Ryan Baird
20. Josh van der Flier
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Rory O’Loughlin

Munster

15. Shane Daly
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Damian de Allende
11. Keith Earls
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Conor Murray

1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Jack O’Donoghue
8. CJ Stander 

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. James Cronin
18. John Ryan
19. Gavin Coombes
20. Chris Cloete
21. Craig Casey
22. Rory Scannell
23. Fineen Wycherley

Referee: Andrew Brace.

Is that a Friday Feeling we’re sensing, or is it just the looming prospect of knockout rugby?

A very welcome along to our coverage of the biggest rugby match for damn near seven months.

It’s Leinster v Munster with a Pro14 final place at stake, but don’t get too excited just yet. Kick off is not until 19.35 (eir Sport) and you don’t want your energy spent before it gets under way.

Enjoy the sun for a few minutes, get the dinner into ya or disconnect the doorbell to make sure nobody can come and disturb you between 19.35 and 22.00.

