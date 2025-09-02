NEW ZEALAND’S LAURA Bayfield has been cleared to face Ireland in this weekend’s Women’s Rugby World Cup Pool C decider following her red card against Japan.
Bayfield was sent off for two yellow card offences in the Black Ferns’ 62-19 win in Exeter on Sunday.
The second row’s case was subsequently looked at by an independent foul play review committee, who “determined that sending off would be sufficient, noting that both of the yellow cards were for technical offences”.
New Zealand and Ireland have both already guaranteed their progress ahead of their pool decider, with a showdown against either South Africa or France awaiting in the quarter-finals.
Advertisement
Kick-off at the Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium is at 2.45pm on Sunday.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
New Zealand second row cleared for pool decider against Ireland following red card
NEW ZEALAND’S LAURA Bayfield has been cleared to face Ireland in this weekend’s Women’s Rugby World Cup Pool C decider following her red card against Japan.
Bayfield was sent off for two yellow card offences in the Black Ferns’ 62-19 win in Exeter on Sunday.
The second row’s case was subsequently looked at by an independent foul play review committee, who “determined that sending off would be sufficient, noting that both of the yellow cards were for technical offences”.
New Zealand and Ireland have both already guaranteed their progress ahead of their pool decider, with a showdown against either South Africa or France awaiting in the quarter-finals.
Kick-off at the Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium is at 2.45pm on Sunday.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
wrwc2025