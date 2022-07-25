Membership : Access or Sign Up
Bohemians sign German midfielder on loan from Union Berlin

Laurenz Dehl joins until the end of the season.

By The42 Team Monday 25 Jul 2022, 6:22 PM
BOHEMIANS HAVE SIGNED Union Berlin midfielder Laurenz Dehl on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, who can also play at right-back, joins from the Bundesliga outfit, who recently beat Bohs 2-1 in a friendly.

Dehl spent last season on loan with Halleschen FC in the German third-tier. There, he made 23 first-team appearances and scored three times. A homegrown player in Köpenick, he has made 65 appearances for Union Berlin across the various youth teams, scoring 17 goals and providing seven assists.

“An international loan – on top of that in an European capital – is the perfect step for Laurenz to gain valuable experiences,” Union’s Managing Director of Professional Football, Oliver Ruhnert, said in a statement. 

“We are very happy for him that we have this opportunity and are confident that Laurenz will master this challenge.”

Dehl is Bohs’ seventh signing of this transfer window following the additions of Ryan Burke (Mansfield Town), Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians), Declan McDaid (Dundee), Jon McCracken (Norwich City, loan) John O’Sullivan (Accrington Stanley) and Ethon Varian (Stoke City).

The Gypsies are currently sixth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, and face Sligo Rovers next.

