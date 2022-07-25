Bohemians sign German midfielder on loan from Union Berlin

BOHEMIANS HAVE SIGNED Union Berlin midfielder Laurenz Dehl on a loan deal until the end of the season.

✍️ Bohemians can confirm the signing of Laurenz Dehl on loan from Union Berlin until the end of the season: https://t.co/vwQkYtEKWN



Welcome to Dalymount Park, Laurenz. ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/RR3nTQXz7c — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) July 25, 2022

Advertisement

The 20-year-old, who can also play at right-back, joins from the Bundesliga outfit, who recently beat Bohs 2-1 in a friendly.

Dehl spent last season on loan with Halleschen FC in the German third-tier. There, he made 23 first-team appearances and scored three times. A homegrown player in Köpenick, he has made 65 appearances for Union Berlin across the various youth teams, scoring 17 goals and providing seven assists.

“An international loan – on top of that in an European capital – is the perfect step for Laurenz to gain valuable experiences,” Union’s Managing Director of Professional Football, Oliver Ruhnert, said in a statement.

“We are very happy for him that we have this opportunity and are confident that Laurenz will master this challenge.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

Dehl is Bohs’ seventh signing of this transfer window following the additions of Ryan Burke (Mansfield Town), Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians), Declan McDaid (Dundee), Jon McCracken (Norwich City, loan) John O’Sullivan (Accrington Stanley) and Ethon Varian (Stoke City).

The Gypsies are currently sixth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, and face Sligo Rovers next.