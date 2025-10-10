Former Athlone Town captain Laurie Ryan appointed Treaty United manager

FORMER ATHLONE TOWN captain Laurie Ryan has been appointed manager of Treaty United in the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division.

The 31-year-old Clare dual star succeeds Sean Russell at the helm for the 2026 season, following his recent departure.

Ryan skippered Athlone to their first-ever league and FAI Cup titles, having joined the Midlanders in 2021. She stepped away from the game this season, and gave birth to her son Jack four months ago.

The ex-Clare LGFA captain is a lecturer in the Department of Sport and Health at the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS). She managed the college’s women’s soccer team to Intervarsities Shield (2023) and Cup (2024) glory.

Treaty United FC is delighted to announce the appointment of Laurie Ryan as the new Manager of the club’s Women’s Senior Team ahead of the 2026 League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division season. #WeAreTreatyhttps://t.co/wV06r7suoU — Treaty United FC (@TreatyUnitedFC) October 10, 2025

Advertisement

“I am delighted to be here and to get this opportunity to manage at the top level of women’s football in the country,” said Ryan. “I’m looking forward to getting started and having the chance to work with a group of really talented players.”

Treaty United CEO Ciara McCormack added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Laurie to Treaty United. She represents everything we value at the club — leadership, professionalism, and a deep connection to the Mid- West region.

“Her track record as a captain, coach, and educator makes her an ideal fit to guide our women’s program into an exciting new chapter.”

Ryan last week spoke to The 42 about watching Athlone secure back to back league titles from afar. Asked about a potential Women’s Premier Division playing return, she said:

“It’s funny, you kind of become content outside of it when you have so much going on at home. No, it’s not something that I’m fully committed to trying to get back or anything, but I would never say never.”

Ryan will officially take charge when Treaty’s preparations begin for next season, with Dave Rooney in interim charge following Russell’s exit last week. The 42 understands the Dubliner resigned due to a lack of clarity around next season.

Treaty face Waterford at the RSC in their final game of the season tomorrow. Athlone lift the title at home to Sligo Rovers, as Wexford legend Kylie Murphy and Shelbourne’s Jemma Quinn bow out after announcing their retirements.