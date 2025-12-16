Shamrock Rovers to begin title defence against Dundalk as League of Ireland fixtures announced

THE 2026 LEAGUE OF Ireland fixtures have been announced, with Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers getting their title defence underway against Dundalk.

The holders will face the newly promoted side on 6 February at Tallaght Stadium. Stephen Bradley’s side will travel back to Dundalk on the final day in a bid to retain their title.

As reported by The42 yesterday, Bohemians will start their Premier Division season with a home game against St Patrick’s Athletic at the Aviva Stadium on 8 February.

Elsewhere on 6 February, last season’s runners-up Derry City welcome Sligo Rovers to The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, while 2024 champions Shelbourne travel to Waterford and Galway United host Drogheda United on the same day.

The Women’s Premier Division fixtures for 2026 have also been unveiled, with champions Athlone Town travelling to Sligo Rovers for their opening game on 14 March.

Sean Russell’s first game in charge of Shelbourne will be a clash with his old side, Treaty United.

The race for promotion in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division kicks off with a Munster Derby as Cork City clash with Treaty United on 13 February, while Bray Wanderers clash with Longford Town after their play-off run last season.

The 2026 Men’s President’s Cup opens the season on 31 January, when Shamrock Rovers host Derry City at Tallaght Stadium at 5pm, while the Women’s President’s Cup starts proceedings on 8 March at 2pm, when Athlone Town welcome Shelbourne.

2026 League of Ireland Fixtures