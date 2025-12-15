Bohemians to play St Patrick's Athletic in Aviva Stadium for 2026 League of Ireland opener

BOHEMIANS WILL START their 2026 League of Ireland Premier Division season with a home game against St Patrick’s Athletic at Aviva Stadium.

The two Dublin rivals had been in talks over the last few weeks and have agreed a deal for their derby to be moved from Dalymount Park to Dublin 4.

The fixture will be a repeat of the FAI Cup finals in 2021 and 2023 with 43,881 fans attending the latter showpiece.

As reported by the Irish Independent, Bohs will need a crowd in the region of 19,000 to make a profit on the costs associated with renting the Lansdowne Road venue.

The 42 has also learned that Bohs will potentially share a slice of any profit with St Pat’s, although an exact figure has yet to be signed off and will be dependent on the attendance.

As this will be classed as a home game for Bohs, they are the ones taking on the liability for the costs of running the game. It’s been confirmed that part of St Pat’s fans’ ticket allocation will be for the smaller North Stand behind the goal.

The first round of fixtures for the League of Ireland season will be announced tomorrow and this Bohs-Pat’s derby will be played on Sunday, 8 February.

This will be the second time in a row that Bohemians will start a league campaign at the Aviva Stadium. A crowd of 33,208 attended their season opener against Shamrock Rovers last term and it’s estimated that the Gypsies earned a sum of €250,000.

The powers that be in Phibsborough are keen to bolster their financial coffers before they spend at least two seasons away from Dalymount Park during its renovation after the 2026 season concludes.