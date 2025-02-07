'You will get left behind' - Duff warning to Shels players as he fumes over 'ridiculous injuries'

SO, IT FEELS like we’re back with a bang.

A new television deal for the League of Ireland, a fully professional Premier Division, as well as a record €2 million transfer.

And now we even have an actual football match.

Champions Shelbourne face 2024 FAI Cup winners Drogheda United in the President’s Cup at Tolka Park tonight.

The respective managers may have had wildly contrasting careers in the game up until this point, but their successes last year hold similar significance.

Damien Duff has spoken time and again about his work with Shels has been the pinnacle, and when he collected the Soccer Writers’ Ireland personality of the year award in early December he informed the crowd that he would continue to celebrate until it was time to be ready for pre-season.

Likewise, Drogheda’s Kevin Doherty admitted this week that he and his family sat down to watch a replay of the 2-0 win over Derry City at Aviva Stadium more than a few times over Christmas.

There is a different kind of excitement as the 2025 season approaches, but a familiar focus on Duff and Shels. Especially now they are champions. Just don’t say they are defending the title. He has been at pains to point out that such talk is barred in his dressing room. In his eyes, they are not starting on the back foot but rather looking to go on the offensive to win back-to-back crowns.

That also means not going easy on his players, some of whom have already left him exasperated with their fitness during pre-season.

“There are a couple of lads missing out with ridiculous injuries but outside of that we’re fine. You can ask them when you meet them. Just a couple of lads missing with niggles that they have not got at the club, and got in their off season,” Duff said.

“Here, like I keep telling the players, it’s fine, next man up. And especially the year that’s in it, don’t get left behind because if you’re in any way off at Shelbourne Football Club now, you will get left behind.”

He didn’t go into specifics on the nature of the injuries, except to say unauthorised five-a-sides among friends over winter were not the cause.

“No, more ridiculous than that. Like I said, you need to be on it now. You might have got away with it a few years ago but one of our many mantras is don’t get left behind now at Shelbourne. If you don’t bring quality, if you don’t bring intensity, if you don’t bring a certain work rate you will get left behind.

“I would like to think the team and squad will evolve naturally because of the quality we have brought in. Outside of that, no. We approach it the same, we train the same, we train with the same intensity and we’re aiming for the stars again.”

Drogheda United manager Kevin Doherty (left) and assistant manager Daire Doyle celebrate with the FAI Cup. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Of the quality brought in, Ellis Chapman has the capabilities to score goals and provide assists from midfield after joining from Sligo Rovers.

Daniel Kelly and Ryan O’Kane offer pace and guile on the wings, while former Republic of Ireland U21 striker Mipo Odubeko is an intriguing option in attack.

“Very good, very exciting. From what I’ve seen so far he could be a big, big player but like I said two or three questions ago, we don’t know about the team, the individuals, the squad until we get up and running,” Duff said.

Odubeko is only 22 but Shels are the ninth club in a career that needs some kind of stability to help unlock the potential.

A former youth player at both Manchester City and Manchester United, Odubeko then joined West Ham before a string of loan moves led to Maritimo in Portugal. After one year there he returned to the UK with Fleetwood Town, and now the Tallaght native has returned home to Dublin.

“All I know is that us as staff, one of our main strengths is getting the best out of people, prodding people, figuring out people. You go on your A Licence, B Licence, your Pro Licence, it doesn’t teach you how to get underneath the bonnet,” Duff said.

“I think we’re one of the best, if not the best around, at doing that. I could hit you with a list as long as me arm naming players, one who jumps to mind I guess, because he’s a strange cat, is Will Jarvis.

“I was just on texting him 10 minutes ago. I hope Will has a brilliant career in England. He wants to stay in England, which is fine. We’re the only ones yet to figure him out. I don’t think anyone else is going to figure him out soon.

“Mipo is a bit different. If, I’m saying, fine. I’ll find out, we’ll find out, how to get the best out of him. I love it. It’s not a challenge. He could be an amazing player in this league. It’s not as simple as bring Mipo in and throw him out on the pitch or bring Mipo in and coach him.

Ireland’s Mipo Odubeko in U17 action. Tommy Dickson / INPHO Tommy Dickson / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s bring Mipo in, coach him, but get to the bottom of him. And I’ll do that.”

Tonight gives the rest of us a chance to see how far along that work in progress is, and the same goes for Drogheda who are now getting to grips with a full-time, professional set-up.

“There is one excuse gone,” Doherty joked.

The Louth club have the use of the training facilities belonging to Ratoath Harps and the new environment has also allowed the manager make the kind of changes he knew were needed.

“We have the run of the place. I hate using the word control, but we do have more control of the players’ time now, when they rest etc. We’ve been crying out for it for years; it’s the way football is supposed to be.”