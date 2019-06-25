This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 25 June, 2019
Cork City and Dundalk involved in pilot of new League of Ireland streaming service

A new venture by the FAI and the clubs will see games shown live outside of Ireland.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 1:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,306 Views 2 Comments
The League of Ireland is getting a new streaming service.
THE FAI AND Airtricity League clubs, along with American broadcasting company ChyronHego, are launching a new streaming service for fans based outside of the Republic of Ireland. 

Dundalk and Cork City will be involved in the pilot, which will see their home games streamed live outside of Ireland.

The games will be broadcast in High Definition, accompanied with live commentary and match graphics.

If the pilot is deemed a success, it will then be rolled out to include all Premier Division clubs. 

During the pilot period, individual matches are available for €3.99 while four of either club’s matches can be purchased for €9.99.

The service is only available outside of Ireland because of the existing TV rights deal here involving RTÉ and eir Sport. 

Games have been streamed outside of Ireland with Trackchamp – who were described in a 2015 FAI press release as a joint venture between betting company BWIN and the company involved in this pilot, ChyronHego – but these attracted criticism owing to the quality of the streams and the fact customers had to sign up to a betting account to view the streams. 

Streams for Cork and Dundalk games can be purchased here. 

