20-1 shock as one of Ireland's Cheltenham bankers fails to fire

LECKY WATSON WAS something of an unexpected Willie Mullins-trained winner of the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham, as his better-fancied stablemates faltered.
The chestnut was a 20-1 shot under Sean O’Keeffe, with Mullins also responsible for Ballyburn, Quai De Bourbon and Dancing City in an all-Irish-trained field of seven.
Ballyburn was the 4-7 favourite, but a jumping error put paid to his chances, and in the end it was Lecky Watson who seized the opportunity and stayed on best to repel Gordon Elliott’s Stellar Story by four lengths.
Of the winner, Mullins said: “He has been improving all season and we just told Sean to take him a bit wider and keep out of trouble. He kept it very simple and it was an excellent ride.
“He hadn’t run over three miles previously this season, but that wasn’t any sort of plan. It was just a case of getting them out and running them and we always thought he was going to be a stamina horse.
Advertisement
“We had a good team of horses there and I’d have probably put him in fourth of our team. I thought Dancing City was travelling well until he made the mistake and I thought Quai De Bourbon was travelling really well when he unshipped his rider.
“I hadn’t been planning that (Gold Cup route), but we’ll have to go that way now. It’s amazing as you have to come to the races and turn up and find out. You can have all the dreams you want at home, but it’s out there that they’ll tell you what they’re really worth and this fella is obviously improving all the time.
“They’re all nice horses to look forward to next season.”
Of the vanquished favourite Ballyburn, he said: “He was gone early – he wasn’t travelling in my mind, then he made the bad mistake. The game was up early for him, I thought.
“I might go back in trip with him and maybe make more use of him. I don’t think he enjoyed being put in the box seat there and they weren’t going fast enough for him.”
O’Keeffe had previously ridden two Festival winners for Mullins, including Galopin Des Champs in the 2021 Martin Pipe.
Mullins added: “Sean comes in and rides out most days, there’s plenty of horses to go around and he’d be third or fourth jockey and rides his share of winners every year.
“He’s a very quiet, understated rider but he gets the job done and is very good over a fence.
“Winners here are very hard to get – it’s very hard to get rides at Cheltenham, never mind winners – so I’m delighted for him.”
Meanwhile, Jimmy Du Seuil came out on top as Willie and Danny Mullins teamed up to great effect in the Coral Cup.
The six-year-old was a 16-1 chance when returning from a long absence from the track, with his last run coming at Punchestown in May last year.
It was also his handicap debut but none of those factors stood in his way and he took up the lead just after the final flight and accelerated up the hill to defeat Impose Toi by three lengths.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
20-1 shock as one of Ireland's Cheltenham bankers fails to fire
LAST UPDATE | 41 mins ago
LECKY WATSON WAS something of an unexpected Willie Mullins-trained winner of the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham, as his better-fancied stablemates faltered.
The chestnut was a 20-1 shot under Sean O’Keeffe, with Mullins also responsible for Ballyburn, Quai De Bourbon and Dancing City in an all-Irish-trained field of seven.
Ballyburn was the 4-7 favourite, but a jumping error put paid to his chances, and in the end it was Lecky Watson who seized the opportunity and stayed on best to repel Gordon Elliott’s Stellar Story by four lengths.
Of the winner, Mullins said: “He has been improving all season and we just told Sean to take him a bit wider and keep out of trouble. He kept it very simple and it was an excellent ride.
“He hadn’t run over three miles previously this season, but that wasn’t any sort of plan. It was just a case of getting them out and running them and we always thought he was going to be a stamina horse.
“We had a good team of horses there and I’d have probably put him in fourth of our team. I thought Dancing City was travelling well until he made the mistake and I thought Quai De Bourbon was travelling really well when he unshipped his rider.
“I hadn’t been planning that (Gold Cup route), but we’ll have to go that way now. It’s amazing as you have to come to the races and turn up and find out. You can have all the dreams you want at home, but it’s out there that they’ll tell you what they’re really worth and this fella is obviously improving all the time.
“They’re all nice horses to look forward to next season.”
Of the vanquished favourite Ballyburn, he said: “He was gone early – he wasn’t travelling in my mind, then he made the bad mistake. The game was up early for him, I thought.
“I might go back in trip with him and maybe make more use of him. I don’t think he enjoyed being put in the box seat there and they weren’t going fast enough for him.”
O’Keeffe had previously ridden two Festival winners for Mullins, including Galopin Des Champs in the 2021 Martin Pipe.
Mullins added: “Sean comes in and rides out most days, there’s plenty of horses to go around and he’d be third or fourth jockey and rides his share of winners every year.
“He’s a very quiet, understated rider but he gets the job done and is very good over a fence.
“Winners here are very hard to get – it’s very hard to get rides at Cheltenham, never mind winners – so I’m delighted for him.”
Meanwhile, Jimmy Du Seuil came out on top as Willie and Danny Mullins teamed up to great effect in the Coral Cup.
The six-year-old was a 16-1 chance when returning from a long absence from the track, with his last run coming at Punchestown in May last year.
It was also his handicap debut but none of those factors stood in his way and he took up the lead just after the final flight and accelerated up the hill to defeat Impose Toi by three lengths.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Bally-burned Cheltenham Horse Racing