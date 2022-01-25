Irish international O'Connor makes permanent move from Celtic to League Two side

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Lee O’Connor has made the switch from Celtic to Tramere Rovers on a permanent basis.

The League Two outfit announced the signing — for an undisclosed fee, until the summer of 2024 — this morning.

O’Connor, 21, spent all of the 2020/21 season on loan at Tranmere, playing 42 times before returning to Celtic for pre-season. But he rejoined Rovers on another season-long loan on transfer deadline day in August, and has since played a key role in the Prenton Park side’s promotion push.

A versatile player who can be deployed in midfield or at right-back, O’Connor has been to the fore of Tranmere’s recent run of impressive form, which sees them sit second in League Two, seven points off leaders Forest Green and four ahead of third-placed Sutton United.

📝 #TRFC are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Lee O'Connor for an undisclosed fee!



Lee O'Connor is here to stay 😍#TRFC #SWA — Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) January 25, 2022

Advertisement

“I’m delighted,” O’Connor said after putting pen to paper on the two-and-a-half year deal. “It was something I’ve wanted to do for a while as I’ve loved my time here so far.

“I’ve really felt at home since my first day. Not only am I enjoying it personally but I think I’m developing really well and I just want to continue that.

“I feel like this is the best thing for my career and it was an easy decision. To play your best football you have to be happy and I’m happy.

“We’re on a good run now and it’s just about keeping it going, starting with a big game on Saturday.”

The Waterford native was named FAI International Player of the Year at U15, U19 and U21 level in 2015, 2018 and 2019 respectively, while he also has one senior cap to his name so far, having lined out in a November 2019 friendly against New Zealand back when Mick McCarthy was manager.

O’Connor played youth football with Manchester United, before making the move to the Hoops in September 2019.

🗣️ "Not just am I enjoying it personally, but with my football I'm developing really well."



Lee O'Connor's reaction signing permanently ⬇️#TRFC #SWA — Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) January 25, 2022

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“We’re really pleased to sign Lee permanently,” Tranmere manager Mickey Mellon added.

“It’s really important that we have our own players when possible and everyone understands that. We’re really appreciative of our loan players but we’d always like to have players of Lee’s quality as our own player.

“We can continue to work with him, he knows where his future is going to be and we’ve got ourselves a really good midfielder/right back for the foreseeable future.

“I’m sure this will be a boost for everyone at the club and all of the supporters.”