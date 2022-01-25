Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 25 January 2022
Irish international O'Connor makes permanent move from Celtic to League Two side

The 21-year-old has signed for Tranmere Rovers on a two-and-a-half year deal.

By The42 Team Tuesday 25 Jan 2022, 11:55 AM
New chapter: Lee O'Connor.
Image: Filip Filipovic/INPHO
Image: Filip Filipovic/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Lee O’Connor has made the switch from Celtic to Tramere Rovers on a permanent basis.

The League Two outfit announced the signing — for an undisclosed fee, until the summer of 2024 — this morning. 

O’Connor, 21, spent all of the 2020/21 season on loan at Tranmere, playing 42 times before returning to Celtic for pre-season. But he rejoined Rovers on another season-long loan on transfer deadline day in August, and has since played a key role in the Prenton Park side’s promotion push.

 A versatile player who can be deployed in midfield or at right-back, O’Connor has been to the fore of Tranmere’s recent run of impressive form, which sees them sit second in League Two, seven points off leaders Forest Green and four ahead of third-placed Sutton United.

“I’m delighted,” O’Connor said after putting pen to paper on the two-and-a-half year deal. “It was something I’ve wanted to do for a while as I’ve loved my time here so far.

“I’ve really felt at home since my first day. Not only am I enjoying it personally but I think I’m developing really well and I just want to continue that. 

“I feel like this is the best thing for my career and it was an easy decision. To play your best football you have to be happy and I’m happy.

“We’re on a good run now and it’s just about keeping it going, starting with a big game on Saturday.”

The Waterford native was named FAI International Player of the Year at U15, U19 and U21 level in 2015, 2018 and 2019 respectively, while he also has one senior cap to his name so far, having lined out in a November 2019 friendly against New Zealand back when Mick McCarthy was manager.

O’Connor played youth football with Manchester United, before making the move to the Hoops in September 2019.

“We’re really pleased to sign Lee permanently,” Tranmere manager Mickey Mellon added.

“It’s really important that we have our own players when possible and everyone understands that. We’re really appreciative of our loan players but we’d always like to have players of Lee’s quality as our own player.

“We can continue to work with him, he knows where his future is going to be and we’ve got ourselves a really good midfielder/right back for the foreseeable future. 

“I’m sure this will be a boost for everyone at the club and all of the supporters.”

The42 Team

