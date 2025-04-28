Leeds edge ahead in Championship title race after 4-0 win over play-off chasers Bristol City

LEEDS EDGED BACK in front in the Sky Bet Championship title race after turning on the style to beat play-off chasing Bristol City 4-0 in a carnival atmosphere at Elland Road.

Ao Tanaka, Willy Gnonto and substitute Largie Ramazani’s late brace lit-up a dominant display in already-promoted Leeds’ final home game of the season as they climbed back into top spot above Burnley on goal difference.

Leeds and Burnley sealed Premier League promotion last week and both are on course to finish the campaign on 100 points, while Daniel Farke’s side returned to the pitch after the final whistle to celebrate with their fans.

City’s top-six hopes were dealt another blow as they slipped to untimely back-to-back defeats – they had one shot on target – but will secure a play-off place for the first time since 2008 with victory on Saturday at home against Preston.

Party celebrations resumed at Elland Road after last week’s 6-0 thrashing of Stoke and Sheffield United’s defeat at Burnley, which guaranteed the Whites and the Clarets a top-two finish.

Leeds scarves adorned every home seat before kick-off and four walls of yellow greeted the players when they entered the pitch.

City, who had lost eight and drawn one of their nine previous visits to LS11 – their last win there was in 1979 – soon came under heavy pressure.

Manor Solomon had an effort ruled out for offside after a slick passing move and either side of that the Tottenham loanee was denied by City goalkeeper Max O’Leary.

Solomon then turned provider as Leeds took a deserved 21st-minute lead, crossing superbly for Tanaka to turn the ball home at the far post following a half-cleared corner.

O’Leary brilliantly thwarted Solomon for a third time in a one-on-one and the 1-0 scoreline at the break was scant reward for Leeds’ first-half dominance.

Inspired goalkeeping kept Leeds out again after the restart as O’Leary produced a fine double save from Junior Firpo and Gnonto’s follow-up effort.

But Gnonto’s cool finish after he had raced on to Joel Piroe’s sublime diagonal through-ball put Leeds 2-0 up in the 55th minute. And still Farke’s side swept forward.

Firpo headed inches wide from a corner and Brenden Aaronson volleyed over, while chants of ‘Ole!’ as Leeds retained possession heading into the final 10 minutes reflected a one-sided encounter.

Ramazani replaced Gnonto in the 81st minute and he swept home Leeds’ third goal at the far post with his first touch from Firpo’s low cross less than 60 seconds later.

Farke was given a standing ovation before the final whistle and in time added on Ramazani beat the offside trap to arrow a low finish into the bottom corner after Ilia Gruev’s arcing pass.