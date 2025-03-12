The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Leeds edge closer to Premier League return
LEEDS POWERED back to the top of the Championship as Ao Tanaka’s superb strike sealed a 2-0 win against Millwall on Wednesday.
Millwall defender Jake Cooper’s own goal gave Daniel Farke’s promotion chasers the lead after three minutes at Elland Road.
After Leeds wasted a host of chances, Japan midfielder Tanaka’s blistering finish ensured they returned to winning ways.
Leeds’ 17-game unbeaten run was halted in a 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Sunday and they were knocked off top spot by Sheffield United’s draw with Bristol City on Tuesday.
But a 15th league win of the season at Elland Road saw them move two points clear of United and four above third-placed Burnley in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.
Watford earned only their second home win since St Stephen’s Day with a 1-0 victory over Swansea.
A 27th-minute goal from Moussa Sissoko handed Swansea their first defeat under Irish interim manager Alan Sheehan.
Hull moved above relegation rivals Oxford with a 2-1 win at the MKM Stadium.
Oxford, who have gone nine games without a victory, went ahead through Michal Helik’s volley after 66 minutes.
But Joe Gelhardt equalised for Hull seven minutes later before Oxford goalkeeper Jamie Cumming’s 76th-minute own goal.
Gustavo Puerto’s strike appeared innocuous, but Cumming somehow allowed the ball to skid in off his shin at the near post.
Stoke improved their survival prospects with a 1-0 home win over play-off hopefuls Blackburn.
Ali Al-Hamadi’s goal lifted Stoke four points clear of the bottom three as Blackburn’s winless streak extended to four matches.
Bottom-of-the-table Plymouth earned their first win in six games with a 2-1 victory over Portsmouth at Fratton Park.
Mustapha Bundu and Ryan Hardie scored for Plymouth, who memorably beat Liverpool in the FA Cup earlier this season.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Championship EPL On the rise Premier League Return Soccer