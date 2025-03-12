Leeds edge closer to Premier League return

LEEDS POWERED back to the top of the Championship as Ao Tanaka’s superb strike sealed a 2-0 win against Millwall on Wednesday.

Millwall defender Jake Cooper’s own goal gave Daniel Farke’s promotion chasers the lead after three minutes at Elland Road.

After Leeds wasted a host of chances, Japan midfielder Tanaka’s blistering finish ensured they returned to winning ways.

Leeds’ 17-game unbeaten run was halted in a 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Sunday and they were knocked off top spot by Sheffield United’s draw with Bristol City on Tuesday.

But a 15th league win of the season at Elland Road saw them move two points clear of United and four above third-placed Burnley in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Watford earned only their second home win since St Stephen’s Day with a 1-0 victory over Swansea.

A 27th-minute goal from Moussa Sissoko handed Swansea their first defeat under Irish interim manager Alan Sheehan.

Hull moved above relegation rivals Oxford with a 2-1 win at the MKM Stadium.

Oxford, who have gone nine games without a victory, went ahead through Michal Helik’s volley after 66 minutes.

But Joe Gelhardt equalised for Hull seven minutes later before Oxford goalkeeper Jamie Cumming’s 76th-minute own goal.

Gustavo Puerto’s strike appeared innocuous, but Cumming somehow allowed the ball to skid in off his shin at the near post.

Stoke improved their survival prospects with a 1-0 home win over play-off hopefuls Blackburn.

Ali Al-Hamadi’s goal lifted Stoke four points clear of the bottom three as Blackburn’s winless streak extended to four matches.

Bottom-of-the-table Plymouth earned their first win in six games with a 2-1 victory over Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Mustapha Bundu and Ryan Hardie scored for Plymouth, who memorably beat Liverpool in the FA Cup earlier this season.