This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 26 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leeds agree €33 million transfer for Valencia striker Rodrigo

The Spain striker appears set for a Premier League move.

By Press Association Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 8:22 AM
25 minutes ago 819 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5186325
Rodrigo is close to signing for Leeds.
Image: Martin Rickett
Rodrigo is close to signing for Leeds.
Rodrigo is close to signing for Leeds.
Image: Martin Rickett

LEEDS ARE ON the verge of making their first marquee signing since returning to the Premier League after reaching an agreement with Valencia for the transfer of Spain striker Rodrigo.

The La Liga club announced on their website on Tuesday evening that a deal in principle has been agreed, for a reported €33 million (£30m) fee, with personal terms and a medical still to be finalised.

The 29-year-old has scored 59 goals in 220 games for Valencia since joining from Benfica in 2014, initially on loan, and would boost Marcelo Bielsa’s attacking options ahead of Leeds’ first season back in the English top flight for 16 years.

A statement on Valencia’s official website read: “Valencia CF have reached a preliminary agreement with Leeds United FC this Tuesday for the transfer of Rodrigo Moreno, at the expense of completing all the documentation and other formalities and passing the mandatory medical examination.

“Valencia CF want to thank him for his commitment and effort over the last six seasons – in which he has played a total of 220 games, scored 59 goals, and helped to win a cup. Valencia CF wish him all the best in this new stage of his sports career.”

Valencia have already seen some key players leave this summer as they battle financial issues, with Rodrigo’s former team-mate Ferran Torres having signed for Manchester City.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Leeds have turned loan spells for Helder Costa and Illan Meslier into permanent deals so far, as well as bringing back Jack Harrison on another temporary stay from City, while also boosting their youth team with the captures of Joe Gelhardt, Charlie Allen and Cody Drameh.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie