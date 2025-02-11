Advertisement
Dan James celebrates scoring for Leeds. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeChampionship

Dan James bags brace as Leeds extend lead at top

Galway native Conor Shaughnessy claimed his first goal of the season for Portsmouth.
10.28pm, 11 Feb 2025
3

Results

Championship

  • Coventry City 0-1 QPR
  • Derby County 0-0 Oxford United
  • Portsmouth 2-1 Coventry City
  • Watford 0-4 Leeds United
  • Norwich City 0-1 Preston

*****

DAN JAMES SCORED twice as Leeds won 4-0 at Watford to move five points clear at the top of the Championship.

Manor Solomon and Joel Piroe were also on target as Daniel Farke’s side’s unbeaten run extended to 14 league matches.

It was a third successive win in the league, with Leeds having scored 13 goals in those matches and conceded none.

The result – a fifth straight home loss with Watford still having won just once since Boxing Day – also increased the pressure on head coach Tom Cleverley.

Edo Kayembe handed the opening goal to Leeds in the 20th minute with a misplaced pass in his own half that James seized upon before sprinting into the box and slotting past Selvik.

James smashed home again eight minutes later when Watford were caught by a rapid counter-attack. Brenden Aaronson’s pass from deep in the Leeds half sent Piroe away down the left and his diagonal ball allowed James to make another unchallenged run at the home goal, with the Welshman firing high, with Selvik
helpless.

Solomon made it 3-0 in the 35th minute. The on-loan Tottenham winger held off a challenger from a throw-in before firing a shot from just outside the box that went in off Watford defender Mattie Pollock.

Piroe made it 4-0 in the 62nd minute by finishing a move that further embarrassed Watford. Ao Tanaka was allowed to turn full circle to find Solomon in the box and his pass saw Piroe easily evade Pollock and slot home a simple finish.

Galway native Conor Shaughnessy claimed his first goal of the season as Portsmouth boosted their Championship survival hopes by leapfrogging fellow strugglers Cardiff in the table thanks to a 2-1 victory.

Colby Bishop poked Pompey into an early lead at Fratton Park before defender Shaughnessy headed home to double the advantage with just 17 minutes on the clock.

Ireland international Callum O’Dowda quickly halved the deficit but the Bluebirds were unable to find a leveller as they slipped to consecutive league defeats on the back of a 7-0 thrashing at leaders Leeds.

More to follow…

