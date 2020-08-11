This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 11 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leeds win race to sign highly sought-after Belfast teenager

Midfielder Charlie Allen made his senior debut for Linfield at the age of 15.

By Press Association Tuesday 11 Aug 2020, 11:26 AM
22 minutes ago 783 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5172726
16-year-old Charlie Allen.
Image: Twitter/Leeds United
16-year-old Charlie Allen.
16-year-old Charlie Allen.
Image: Twitter/Leeds United

LEEDS UNITED HAVE signed highly rated teenager Charlie Allen from Northern Irish club Linfield for an undisclosed fee.

The 16-year-old, who can play in midfield or attack, has agreed a three-year contract until the summer of 2023 and will link up with the the Whites’ U18 side.

Allen had reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Rangers but Leeds have beaten off the competition for his signature.

The Northern Ireland U17 international made his senior debut for Linfield in April 2019 aged just 15 years, five months and five days — becoming the club’s youngest ever player.

Allen’s arrival comes after Leeds confirmed another loan deal for Jack Harrison and the permanent signing of England U18 forward Joe Gelhardt on Monday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie