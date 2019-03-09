Bamford stretches to net winner as Leeds maintain promotion push

AN EARLY GOAL by Patrick Bamford was enough for Leeds to pick up all three points at Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

The 25-year-old, who last week informed Mick McCarthy of his willingness to represent the Republic of Ireland — he qualifies through his maternal grandparents — was on hand to steer home Luke Ayling’s header in the eighth minute at Ashton Gate as Leeds maintained their grasp on second spot.

Bamford has now scored four goals in his last four outings for Marcelo Bielsa’s men, and seven in his last eight starts. Five of those have arrived since his return from injury a month ago.

The Grantham-born forward injured himself in the process of netting what transpired to be the decisive goal, his knee colliding with the post.

Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post reports that Bamford will undergo tests tomorrow but Leeds — who recently lost top scorer Kemar Roofe to knee ligament damage — don’t believe the injury to be serious.

Source: David Davies

Elsewhere in the Championship, Martin O’Neill’s Nottingham Forest swept aside fellow play-off chasers Hull 3-0 to move to within two points of sixth, with Derby dropping points at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

English Championship results on Saturday:

Blackburn 0 Preston 1

Bolton 2 Millwall 1

Bristol City 0 Leeds 1

Derby 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1

Middlesbrough 1 Brentford 2

Nottingham Forest 3 Hull 0

QPR 0 Stoke 0

Reading 3 Wigan 2

Sheffield Utd 2 Rotherham 0

West Brom 1 Ipswich 1

Friday

Norwich 1 Swansea 0

Sunday

Birmingham v Aston Villa

