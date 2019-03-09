This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bamford stretches to net winner as Leeds maintain promotion push

The forward last week told Mick McCarthy that he wishes to represent the Republic of Ireland.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 5:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,788 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4532488
Image: David Davies
Image: David Davies

AN EARLY GOAL by Patrick Bamford was enough for Leeds to pick up all three points at Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

The 25-year-old, who last week informed Mick McCarthy of his willingness to represent the Republic of Ireland — he qualifies through his maternal grandparents — was on hand to steer home Luke Ayling’s header in the eighth minute at Ashton Gate as Leeds maintained their grasp on second spot.

Bamford has now scored four goals in his last four outings for Marcelo Bielsa’s men, and seven in his last eight starts. Five of those have arrived since his return from injury a month ago.

The Grantham-born forward injured himself in the process of netting what transpired to be the decisive goal, his knee colliding with the post.

Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post reports that Bamford will undergo tests tomorrow but Leeds — who recently lost top scorer Kemar Roofe to knee ligament damage — don’t believe the injury to be serious.

Bristol City v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship - Ashton Gate Source: David Davies

Elsewhere in the Championship, Martin O’Neill’s Nottingham Forest swept aside fellow play-off chasers Hull 3-0 to move to within two points of sixth, with Derby dropping points at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

English Championship results on Saturday:

  • Blackburn 0 Preston 1
  • Bolton 2 Millwall 1
  • Bristol City 0 Leeds 1
  • Derby 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1
  • Middlesbrough 1 Brentford 2
  • Nottingham Forest 3 Hull 0
  • QPR 0 Stoke 0
  • Reading 3 Wigan 2
  • Sheffield Utd 2 Rotherham 0
  • West Brom 1 Ipswich 1

Friday

  • Norwich 1 Swansea 0

Sunday

  • Birmingham v Aston Villa

