Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 26 December 2021
Advertisement

Unbeaten Leicester Tigers stay top after Bristol thriller

Elsewhere, Saracens swept to a 61-29 win over Worcester Warriors and winless Bath were beaten 40-20 by Gloucester.

By AFP Sunday 26 Dec 2021, 7:50 PM
43 minutes ago 1,156 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5640839
Nemani Nadolo is tackled by Bristol Bears' Harry Thacker, Henry Purdy and Sam Bedlow.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Nemani Nadolo is tackled by Bristol Bears' Harry Thacker, Henry Purdy and Sam Bedlow.
Nemani Nadolo is tackled by Bristol Bears' Harry Thacker, Henry Purdy and Sam Bedlow.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LEICESTER TIGERS EXTENDED their unbeaten record in the English Premiership this season as the leaders snatched a thrilling 28-26 victory at Bristol on Sunday.

Guy Porter’s dramatic try four minutes into stoppage-time gave Leicester a 10th successive win.

Bristol were the last team to defeat Leicester in a Premiership game, claiming an away success almost seven months ago.

They nearly repeated that feat through tries from Fitz Harding and Ioan Lloyd, while Callum Sheedy kicked 16 points.

Porter, Nemani Nadolo and Julian Montoya touched down for Leicester, with George Ford adding three penalties and two conversions.

Second placed Saracens swept to a 61-29 win over Worcester Warriors at the StoneX Stadium to cut the gap at the top of the Premiership table to five points.

They showed no signs of rustiness after almost three weeks without a game as they crossed nine times in total.

Alex Lewington and Billy Vunipola scored two tries each and further scores from Nick Tompkins, Alex Goode, Nick Isiekwe, Ben Earl and Max Malins sealed a hugely comprehensive win.

The visitors did score three late tries to secure a bonus point of their own as Francois Venter, Gareth Simpson and Ashley Beck crossed after the break, adding to Joe Batley’s try in the first half.

Dan Frost scored two tries as Wasps earned a much-needed 38-30 over in-form London Irish.

It ended a run of six straight defeats in all competitions for the injury-hit home side, as they moved up to eighth in the table.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

This was the Exiles’ first defeat in seven games despite Agustin Creevy scoring two of their five tries.

Winless Bath were beaten 40-20 by West Country rivals Gloucester.

© – AFP, 2021 

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie