'The gulf is in what you have available to spend' - Leicester boss Wigglesworth

LEICESTER BOSS RICHARD Wigglesworth pointed to Leinster’s financial might as the difference between the sides after watching his team lose 55-24 in the Champions Cup quarter-finals in Dublin.

The reigning English Premiership champions couldn’t live with Leo Cullen’s Leinster in the second half at the Aviva Stadium. The Irish province ended the game with a seven-try haul and having secured a home semi-final.

This is the second consecutive season in which Leicester have lost to Leinster in the Champions Cup quarter-finals, having been defeated at home in Welford Road last year.

Wigglesworth stressed that Leinster were thoroughly deserving of their big win this evening in Dublin as he pointed out that the Irish side’s spending power is a key difference between the clubs.

“30 points, big enough gulf,” said Wigglesworth. “They were the better team today, an outstanding team who are quite rightly favourites to lift the trophy.

“One, they are an outstanding team with quality internationals and quality coaches that have been together a long time.

“None of that is in question, but the gulf is in what you have available to spend. I’m not saying that’s right or wrong.

“I’m not asking to spend more money. I’m just being clear.”

The visitors will be all the more frustrated with the final result given that they were well in the game early in the second half when Leinster back row Caelan Doris was sin-binned.

Leicester trailed only 17-10 at that point but fast forward 10 minutes later and Leinster were 27-10 to the good after a superb period of play.

“We were in the contest at 50 minutes, a seven-point ball game, they are down to 14 and we make some errors, give away some penalties and then they were clinical in that period and we weren’t,” said Wigglesworth.

“The game gets away from you against these boys and they can score points quickly and we have to look after a few lads knowing what’s coming.”

Leicester now turn their focus back to the Premiership. With two regular-season games remaining, they sit third. Wigglesworth believes they can bounce back and he totally rejected the suggestion that his players’ heads dropped in the second half in Dublin.

“No heads dropped, no way,” said Wigglesworth.

“Give me an example of heads dropping. Did we make errors? Did we get put under pressure? Yeah.”