Monday 31 October 2022
Leinster prop Abdaladze called up by Georgia for November Tests

The 26-year-old played for the Ireland U20s back in 2016.

1 hour ago 2,448 Views 3 Comments
Leinster prop Vakhtang Abdaladze.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LEINSTER TIGHTHEAD PROP Vakhtang Abdaladze has been called up to the Georgia squad for the first time ahead of the November Tests.

26-year-old Abdaladze played for the Ireland U20s back in 2016 but is now set to play senior Test rugby for his nation of birth.

Born in the city of Kutaisi, Abdaladze moved to Ireland with his family as a child and came through the ranks at Coolmine RFC, playing as a centre during his teenage years.

He later moved into the front row and joined Clontarf FC, where his strong performances convinced Leinster to promote him into their academy during the 2017/18 season.

Abdaladze featured for the Ireland U20s at the World Rugby Championship in 2016, playing against his native Georgia and helping the Irish side towards the final.  

The unlucky Abdaladze has had some long spells out of the game with injuries since then and has managed 21 senior appearances for Leinster so far, with none of them in the starting XV. He has had a good start to the current season, with four appearances off the bench so far.

Georgia head coach Levan Maisashvili has now called Abdaladze up to his squad for the upcoming Tests against Uruguay and Samoa in Tbilisi, as well as the visit to Cardiff to take on Wales.

Murray Kinsella
