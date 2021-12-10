Frawley starts as Covid-hit Leinster name team to face Bath

CIARÁN FRAWLEY RETURNS to the Leinster team to partner Garry Ringrose in the centre positions for Saturday’s opening Champions Cup fixture against Bath [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport].
Earlier this morning, Leinster reported four positive cases of Covid-19 in their set-up ahead of the fixture, which is scheduled to go ahead as planned.
But Leinster have still been able to name a strong team for the fixture, as they prepare to take on a Bath team who have lost nine from nine in the Gallagher Premiership this season.
Hugo Keenan keeps his place at fullback, with Jordan Larmour and James Lowe continuing on the wings.
Ringrose is named at 13, while Frawley comes into the team at 12 in place of Robbie Henshaw, who drops out of the matchday squad. Ross Byrne starts at out-half – with brother Harry also not in the squad – and Jamison Gibson-Park returns from injury to line out at scrum-half.
In the front-row, Cullen has named the formidable trio of Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong, while Ross Molony and Ryan Baird start in the second row.
🚨 | 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) December 10, 2021
Here is your #LeinsterRugby squad to take on @BathRugby in our #HeinekenChampionsCup opener tomorrow. 🙌#LEIvBAT #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/w0RsmwEdQu
The team is completed by a strong backrow, with Rhys Ruddock captaining the team at six, Josh van der Flier at openside and Caelan Doris at number eight.
On the bench, there are potential European debuts for Michael Ala’alatoa, Dan Sheehan and Tommy O’Brien.
Meanwhile, six of the Bath starting XV will make their Champions Cup debuts at the Aviva Stadium.
Centres Will Butt and Max Ojomoh will both make their Champions Cup bow, as will out-half Orlando Bailey, winger Will Muir, back rower Richard de Carpentier and hooker Jacques du Toit.
A further five players in Arthur Cordwell, D’Arcy Rae, Ewan Richards, Joe Simpson and Tom Prydie could make their European debuts as replacements.
Leinster
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Ciarán Frawley
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Rónan Kelleher
3, Tadhg Furlong
4. Ross Molony
5. Ryan Baird
6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris
Replacements:
16. Dan Sheehan
17. Cian Healy
18. Michael Ala’alatoa
19. Devin Toner
20. Max Deegan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Jimmy O’Brien
23. Tommy O’Brien
Bath
15. Tom de Glanville
14. Semesa Rokoduguni
13. Will Butt
12. Max Ojomoh
11. Will Muir
10. Orlando Bailey
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
9. Ben Spencer
1. Lewis Boyce
2. Jacques du Toit
3. Will Stuart
4. Josh McNally
5. Charlie Ewels (captain)
6. Tom Ellis
7. Richard de Carpentier
8. Josh Bayliss
Replacements:
16. Tom Dunn
17. Arthur Cordwell
18. D’Arcy Rae
19. Will Spencer
20. Ewan Richards
21. Joe Simpson
22. Gabe Hamer-Webb
23. Tom Prydie
Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud
Bernard Jackman, Niamh Briggs, and Murray Kinsella discuss a massive weekend of Champions Cup rugby for the four Irish provinces.
COMMENTS (3)