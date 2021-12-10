Membership : Access or Sign Up
Frawley starts as Covid-hit Leinster name team to face Bath

Earlier on Friday, the province reported four positive cases of Covid-19 in their set-up.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 10 Dec 2021, 12:23 PM
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
CIARÁN FRAWLEY RETURNS to the Leinster team to partner Garry Ringrose in the centre positions for Saturday’s opening Champions Cup fixture against Bath [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport].

Earlier this morning, Leinster reported four positive cases of Covid-19 in their set-up ahead of the fixture, which is scheduled to go ahead as planned.

But Leinster have still been able to name a strong team for the fixture, as they prepare to take on a Bath team who have lost nine from nine in the Gallagher Premiership this season.

Hugo Keenan keeps his place at fullback, with Jordan Larmour and James Lowe continuing on the wings.

Ringrose is named at 13, while Frawley comes into the team at 12 in place of Robbie Henshaw, who drops out of the matchday squad. Ross Byrne starts at out-half – with brother Harry also not in the squad – and Jamison Gibson-Park returns from injury to line out at scrum-half.

In the front-row, Cullen has named the formidable trio of Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong, while Ross Molony and Ryan Baird start in the second row. 

The team is completed by a strong backrow, with Rhys Ruddock captaining the team at six, Josh van der Flier at openside and Caelan Doris at number eight.

On the bench, there are potential European debuts for Michael Ala’alatoa, Dan Sheehan and Tommy O’Brien.

Meanwhile, six of the Bath starting XV will make their Champions Cup debuts at the Aviva Stadium. 

Centres Will Butt and Max Ojomoh will both make their Champions Cup bow, as will out-half Orlando Bailey, winger Will Muir, back rower Richard de Carpentier and hooker Jacques du Toit.

A further five players in Arthur Cordwell, D’Arcy Rae, Ewan Richards, Joe Simpson and Tom Prydie could make their European debuts as replacements.

Leinster

15. Hugo Keenan 

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose 

12. Ciarán Frawley 

11. James Lowe 

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park 

1. Andrew Porter 

2. Rónan Kelleher 

3, Tadhg Furlong 

4. Ross Molony 

5. Ryan Baird 

6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

7. Josh van der Flier 

8. Caelan Doris 

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Cian Healy 

18. Michael Ala’alatoa 

19. Devin Toner 

20. Max Deegan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Jimmy O’Brien 

23. Tommy O’Brien 

Bath

15. Tom de Glanville

14. Semesa Rokoduguni

13. Will Butt

12. Max Ojomoh

11. Will Muir

10. Orlando Bailey

9. Ben Spencer

1. Lewis Boyce

2. Jacques du Toit

3. Will Stuart

4. Josh McNally

5. Charlie Ewels (captain)

6. Tom Ellis

7. Richard de Carpentier

8. Josh Bayliss

Replacements:

16. Tom Dunn

17. Arthur Cordwell

18. D’Arcy Rae

19. Will Spencer

20. Ewan Richards

21. Joe Simpson

22. Gabe Hamer-Webb

23. Tom Prydie


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Niamh Briggs, and Murray Kinsella discuss a massive weekend of Champions Cup rugby for the four Irish provinces.

Ciarán Kennedy
