Cullen makes 7 changes as Leinster bid to bounce back against Bulls

LEINSTER BOSS LEO Cullen has made seven personnel changes to his starting XV as the province look to bounce back and register their first win of the URC campaign against the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday [KO 5.30pm Irish time, Premier Sports].
Leinster suffered a 35-0 hammering at the hands of the Stormers in Cape Town last weekend, delivering a jarringly poor performance in their season opener.
Cullen has called Thomas Clarkson, Paddy McCarthy, Alex Soroka, Will Connors, Max Deegan, Hugh Cooney, and Andrew Osborne into his starting team for tomorrow’s clash with the Bulls, who Leinster beat 32-7 in last season’s URC final.
Clarkson, who was part of the Lions tour of Australia during the summer, comes in at tighthead prop, while 22-year-old loosehead Paddy McCarthy gets his first Leinster start in the number one shirt. Gus McCarthy continues at hooker.
Having played at blindside flanker last weekend, Ryan Baird moves into the second row to partner Brian Deeny this time around. It’s an all-new starting back row of Soroka, Connors, and Deegan.
Advertisement
Captain Luke McGrath and Sam Prendergast continue as the halfback pairing, while Hugh Cooney comes in at outside centre, with Robbie Henshaw shifting into the number 12 shirt.
With Jordan Larmour ruled out due to the foot injury he suffered last weekend, Osborne comes into the back three alongside Jimmy O’Brien and Tommy O’Brien.
Leinster:
15. Jimmy O’Brien
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Hugh Cooney
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Andrew Osborne
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Luke McGrath (captain)
1. Paddy McCarthy
2. Gus McCarthy
3. Thomas Clarkson
4. Brian Deeny
5. Ryan Baird
6. Alex Soroka
7. Will Connors
8. Max Deegan
Replacements:
16. John McKee
17. Jack Boyle
18. Rabah Slimani
19. Diarmuid Mangan
20. Scott Penny
21. James Culhane
22. Fintan Gunne
23. Ciarán Frawley
Bulls:
15. Devon Williams
14. Sebastian de Klerk
13. David Kriel
12. Harold Vorster
11. Stravino Jacobs
10. Keagan Johannes
9. Embrose Papier
1. Gerhard Steenekamp
2. Johann Grobbelaar
3. Mornay Smith
4. N JV Rensburg
5. JF van Heerden
6. Marcell Coetzee (captain)
7. Mpilo Gumede
8. JJ Theron
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Cullen makes 7 changes as Leinster bid to bounce back against Bulls
LEINSTER BOSS LEO Cullen has made seven personnel changes to his starting XV as the province look to bounce back and register their first win of the URC campaign against the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday [KO 5.30pm Irish time, Premier Sports].
Leinster suffered a 35-0 hammering at the hands of the Stormers in Cape Town last weekend, delivering a jarringly poor performance in their season opener.
Cullen has called Thomas Clarkson, Paddy McCarthy, Alex Soroka, Will Connors, Max Deegan, Hugh Cooney, and Andrew Osborne into his starting team for tomorrow’s clash with the Bulls, who Leinster beat 32-7 in last season’s URC final.
Clarkson, who was part of the Lions tour of Australia during the summer, comes in at tighthead prop, while 22-year-old loosehead Paddy McCarthy gets his first Leinster start in the number one shirt. Gus McCarthy continues at hooker.
Having played at blindside flanker last weekend, Ryan Baird moves into the second row to partner Brian Deeny this time around. It’s an all-new starting back row of Soroka, Connors, and Deegan.
Captain Luke McGrath and Sam Prendergast continue as the halfback pairing, while Hugh Cooney comes in at outside centre, with Robbie Henshaw shifting into the number 12 shirt.
With Jordan Larmour ruled out due to the foot injury he suffered last weekend, Osborne comes into the back three alongside Jimmy O’Brien and Tommy O’Brien.
Leinster:
15. Jimmy O’Brien
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Hugh Cooney
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Andrew Osborne
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Luke McGrath (captain)
1. Paddy McCarthy
2. Gus McCarthy
3. Thomas Clarkson
4. Brian Deeny
5. Ryan Baird
6. Alex Soroka
7. Will Connors
8. Max Deegan
Replacements:
16. John McKee
17. Jack Boyle
18. Rabah Slimani
19. Diarmuid Mangan
20. Scott Penny
21. James Culhane
22. Fintan Gunne
23. Ciarán Frawley
Bulls:
15. Devon Williams
14. Sebastian de Klerk
13. David Kriel
12. Harold Vorster
11. Stravino Jacobs
10. Keagan Johannes
9. Embrose Papier
1. Gerhard Steenekamp
2. Johann Grobbelaar
3. Mornay Smith
4. N JV Rensburg
5. JF van Heerden
6. Marcell Coetzee (captain)
7. Mpilo Gumede
8. JJ Theron
Replacements:
16. Juann Else
17. Alulutho Tshakweni
18. Francois Klopper
19. Sintu Manjezi
20. Nama Xaba
21. Zak Burger
22. Stedman Gans
23. Willie le Roux
Referee: Adam Jones [WRU].
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Bulls Leinster Team news URC