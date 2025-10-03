Cullen makes 7 changes as Leinster bid to bounce back against Bulls

LEINSTER BOSS LEO Cullen has made seven personnel changes to his starting XV as the province look to bounce back and register their first win of the URC campaign against the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday [KO 5.30pm Irish time, Premier Sports].

Leinster suffered a 35-0 hammering at the hands of the Stormers in Cape Town last weekend, delivering a jarringly poor performance in their season opener.

Cullen has called Thomas Clarkson, Paddy McCarthy, Alex Soroka, Will Connors, Max Deegan, Hugh Cooney, and Andrew Osborne into his starting team for tomorrow’s clash with the Bulls, who Leinster beat 32-7 in last season’s URC final.

Clarkson, who was part of the Lions tour of Australia during the summer, comes in at tighthead prop, while 22-year-old loosehead Paddy McCarthy gets his first Leinster start in the number one shirt. Gus McCarthy continues at hooker.

Having played at blindside flanker last weekend, Ryan Baird moves into the second row to partner Brian Deeny this time around. It’s an all-new starting back row of Soroka, Connors, and Deegan.

Advertisement

Captain Luke McGrath and Sam Prendergast continue as the halfback pairing, while Hugh Cooney comes in at outside centre, with Robbie Henshaw shifting into the number 12 shirt.

With Jordan Larmour ruled out due to the foot injury he suffered last weekend, Osborne comes into the back three alongside Jimmy O’Brien and Tommy O’Brien.

Leinster:

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Hugh Cooney

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Andrew Osborne

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Luke McGrath (captain)

1. Paddy McCarthy

2. Gus McCarthy

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Brian Deeny

5. Ryan Baird

6. Alex Soroka

7. Will Connors

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. John McKee

17. Jack Boyle

18. Rabah Slimani

19. Diarmuid Mangan

20. Scott Penny

21. James Culhane

22. Fintan Gunne

23. Ciarán Frawley

Bulls:

15. Devon Williams

14. Sebastian de Klerk

13. David Kriel

12. Harold Vorster

11. Stravino Jacobs

10. Keagan Johannes

9. Embrose Papier

1. Gerhard Steenekamp

2. Johann Grobbelaar

3. Mornay Smith

4. N JV Rensburg

5. JF van Heerden

6. Marcell Coetzee (captain)

7. Mpilo Gumede

8. JJ Theron

Replacements:

16. Juann Else

17. Alulutho Tshakweni

18. Francois Klopper

19. Sintu Manjezi

20. Nama Xaba

21. Zak Burger

22. Stedman Gans

23. Willie le Roux

Referee: Adam Jones [WRU].