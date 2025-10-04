Leinster's URC visit to the Bulls brings several layers of intrigue

THERE ARE SEVERAL layers that make this evening’s battle between the Bulls and Leinster in Pretoria [KO 5.30pm Irish time, Premier Sports] feel like much more than your run-of-the-mill regular season game.

It’s less than four months since the Irish province gave the South African side a battering in the URC final to claim the title.

Lots of the talk in the build-up had been about whether Leinster could handle the Bulls’ set-piece power and house. Rain on the morning of the decider in Croke Park only added to the sense that Leinster would be tested in the trenches. But they dominated the Bulls at the scrum and pretty much everywhere else to claim the trophy convincingly.

So the Bulls have a score to settle on that front.

They have been through a major change since that final, with head coach Jake White’s exasperated, defeatist comments post-match proving to be a hint that he knew his Bulls reign was over.

Confirmation of his exit came a few weeks after the final, with former Bulls and Springboks lock Johan Ackermann coming in as his successor. Ackermann build his reputation with the Lions of South Africa as a thrilling style of rugby took an unfancied team all the way to the Super Rugby final in 2016 and 2017.

Ackermann’s Lions didn’t win either decider but his reputation was made. He subsequently had three seasons with Gloucester, then four years in Japanese club rugby, but now he’s back on home soil looking to bring the Bulls to the next level.

Advertisement

Handré Pollard, who is still on Springboks duty along with five other Bulls, was a strong addition to the Bulls squad over the URC off-season, while they have unearthed a new star in blisteringly-quick 19-year-old wing Cheswill Jooste, who scored two tries on debut against the Ospreys last weekend but is unfortunately out injured today.

Ryan Baird moves to the second row today. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The Bulls are clearly going to be major contenders in the league again this season and they’ll be looking for an improved performance today after conceding far too frequently in their 53-40 victory against the visiting Ospreys last time out.

Another reason this fixture is so interesting is that Leinster had such a disappointing experience in Pretoria back in March. They were denied a stirring win on that occasion as David Kriel’s 85th-minute penalty saved the Bulls. In truth, it was the South Africa team’s scrum that saved the day, earning that shot at goal for Kriel.

Leinster had led 17-6 early in the second half at altitude in Loftus Versfeld but faded on the Highveld. Leo Cullen’s side couldn’t see it out through, managing that advantage poorly and suffering at the set-piece as the Bulls turned the screw.

17 of the matchday 23 from that last visit to Loftus are in the Leinster 23 again this evening, so the memory of letting the game slip will be relatively fresh. Again, it must feel like a score to settle.

And yet, those plots have almost been pushed to the side in the build-up to this game on account of Leinster delivering one of their worst performances in years last weekend away to the Stormers.

Cullen and Jacques Nienaber probably knew that it would be a demanding season opener in the always-hectic environment of the Stormers’ DHL Stadium but everyone in the Leinster camp appeared to be shocked at how off the pace they were in a 35-0 defeat.

Their scrum was dismantled, the Leinster lineout misfired, and they couldn’t win aerial contests or the scraps on the ground. As a result, the Leinster attack never got firing. Leinster looked poorly prepared and on an individual level, it was a bad day for the majority of those involved.

Leinster had a miserable day against the Stormers. Steve Haag Sports / EJ Langner/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / EJ Langner/INPHO / EJ Langner/INPHO

It was chastening stuff, so Leinster expect nothing short of a ferocious response. These are very early days in the season but Cullen and Nienaber will be demanding much, much better.

Seven personnel changes to the starting XV have shaken things up, with the likes of Thomas Clarkson – so brilliant against the Bulls in the URC final – Max Deegan, and the abrasive Alex Soroka tasked with bringing edge up front. Ryan Baird shifts into the second row as they look to sort out the lineout, while promising 22-year-old loosehead prop Paddy McCarthy gets his first start for the province.

Two changes to the backline see wing Andrew Osborne come in for Jordan Larmour, who was injured last weekend, while clever, combative centre Hugh Cooney takes over in the number 13 shirt.

Even with the changes, it’s a similar matchday 23 to the one that suffered at the hands of the Stormers last weekend. Leinster are hoping these players produce a performance that is unrecognisable from their opener.

BULLS: Devon Williams; Sebastian de Klerk, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs; Keagan Johannes, Embrose Papier; Gerhard Steenekamp, Johann Grobbelaar, Mornay Smith; Nico Janse van Rensburg, JF van Heerden; Marcell Coetzee (captain), Mpilo Gumede, JJ Theron.